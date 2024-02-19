FleishmanHillard Rolls Away With Bugaboo PR Account

FleishmanHillard Australia, part of creative collective TBWA\Sydney, has been appointed as the public relations agency of record for global and famed premium parenting brand, Bugaboo.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with Dutch-led design, Bugaboo has been pioneering parenting products such as its prams, car seats, high chairs, accessories and more since 1999. With fans worldwide including celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid, Bugaboo’s iconic, award-winning design, unrivalled engineering and simple, easy-to-use collection has made it highly desirable, alongside its B Corp Certification. Bugaboo is helping build a sustainable future by being net zero by 2035.

Following a three-way competitive pitch, FleishmanHillard agency was selected for its track record in driving transformative outcomes for brands through creative communications, and its unrivalled experience in the Mother and Childcare category for the likes of Philips Avent, WaterWipes and Bellamy’s Organic.

FleishmanHillard will be tasked to build the Bugaboo brand across Australia and New Zealand with new and existing parents by bringing to life its brand essence – Designed for the Future – across creative PR, social and creator programs.

“In looking for a new PR partner, we wanted an agency that could challenge our thinking and accelerate our leadership in the category – and that’s exactly what we found with FleishmanHillard. From strategy to creative and tactics, the team showed us how we can tap into narratives that authentically resonate with new and existing parents, and talk beyond products in a meaningful, culturally relevant way. We’re looking forward to working together,” said Kelly Nairne, marketing director EMEA at Bugaboo.

“Bugaboo is driven by endless creativity and curiosity, and our Truly Curious approach to great earned-led ideas, from everyday storytelling to bigger campaign moments, made this partnership the perfect fit. Bugaboo is a sought-after brand with exemplary innovations. We’re honoured and excited to be telling their story across ANZ,” said Jenna Orme, managing director of FleishmanHillard Australia.

FleishmanHillard and Bugaboo commence working together immediately.