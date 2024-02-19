FleishmanHillard Rolls Away With Bugaboo PR Account

FleishmanHillard Rolls Away With Bugaboo PR Account
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



FleishmanHillard Australia, part of creative collective TBWA\Sydney, has been appointed as the public relations agency of record for global and famed premium parenting brand, Bugaboo.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with Dutch-led design, Bugaboo has been pioneering parenting products such as its prams, car seats, high chairs, accessories and more since 1999. With fans worldwide including celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid, Bugaboo’s iconic, award-winning design, unrivalled engineering and simple, easy-to-use collection has made it highly desirable, alongside its B Corp Certification. Bugaboo is helping build a sustainable future by being net zero by 2035.

Following a three-way competitive pitch, FleishmanHillard agency was selected for its track record in driving transformative outcomes for brands through creative communications, and its unrivalled experience in the Mother and Childcare category for the likes of Philips Avent, WaterWipes and Bellamy’s Organic.

FleishmanHillard will be tasked to build the Bugaboo brand across Australia and New Zealand with new and existing parents by bringing to life its brand essence – Designed for the Future – across creative PR, social and creator programs.

“In looking for a new PR partner, we wanted an agency that could challenge our thinking and accelerate our leadership in the category – and that’s exactly what we found with FleishmanHillard. From strategy to creative and tactics, the team showed us how we can tap into narratives that authentically resonate with new and existing parents, and talk beyond products in a meaningful, culturally relevant way. We’re looking forward to working together,” said Kelly Nairne, marketing director EMEA at Bugaboo.

“Bugaboo is driven by endless creativity and curiosity, and our Truly Curious approach to great earned-led ideas, from everyday storytelling to bigger campaign moments, made this partnership the perfect fit. Bugaboo is a sought-after brand with exemplary innovations. We’re honoured and excited to be telling their story across ANZ,” said Jenna Orme, managing director of FleishmanHillard Australia.

FleishmanHillard and Bugaboo commence working together immediately.




Please login with linkedin to comment

bugaboo FleishmanHillard

Latest News

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media
  • Media

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media

Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers. Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships. Guardian Australia is a free […]

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
  • Marketing

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
  • Advertising

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]

Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze
  • Marketing

Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze

In this guest post, Sarah Tilleke, Adobe ANZ Solutions Consultant (pictured below), says now’s a great time to take control of your marketing processes thanks to the rise of generative AI. Small business owners would agree that while a standout marketing campaign is essential if you want to grow your business, far too often the […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth
  • Marketing

Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth

Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market. The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On […]