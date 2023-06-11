Five Ways New AI Search Engines Could Impact Your Online Business
In this op-ed, Jack Telford, SEO Group Business Director at media agency Zenith follows up on his previous piece about generative AI for B&T and explains how it might affect digital businesses.
Back in January, I wrote about the potential of a newly launched phenomenon called Chat GPT to change the online content world. Since then, it has become impossible to ignore the stream of high-profile AI predictions – lurching from panacea to apocalypse.
What’s more, search giants Google and Bing have both announced that generative AI either is either powering or will soon power their core search experience. So, what better time, with the world still broadly intact, to talk about how these AI-powered search engines will impact our online businesses?
Organic Search remains by far the biggest driver of traffic on the Internet. A fundamental change to this format could transform how websites perform. I’ve listed below what I see as the five most likely impacts of AI search engines, as well as outlined how imaginative digital marketers can adapt in this changing search landscape.
You could see less traffic
In recent years, search engines have been increasingly answering searches directly on their results pages, either using their internal Knowledge Graphs or with Featured Snippets. This has meant websites are seeing lower click-through rates, as users no longer need to visit a website to get answers. Generative AI will widen the range of queries that search engines can answer themselves, accelerating this trend.
This isn’t a new challenge – web publishers have been dealing with increasing zero-click searches for years – but it compounds an existing dilemma. If you’re looking to grow or maintain your web traffic in the future, you may need to diversify your content and target areas less prone to generative results. Paid ads will also show around AI search snippets, so could offer another avenue to bolster visibility.
If you’re not recognised by customers, you’ll lose out: It won’t be long before search engines can produce as relevant content as humans on their results pages via AI. In these cases, why would users click a web result?
The simple answer is that people want information from brands they trust. Sites can significantly outperform expected click-through rates when they have established leaders in their category. Building topical brand recognition through the various media channels available to you could determine your success as site clicks become harder to get.
Shopping Graphs will become critical
Google has been careful to highlight in its Search Generative Experience documentation the role the Shopping Graph will have on generative search results. Unlike ChatGPT, Google’s new AI will be constantly updating its inventory of product data for search results.
Products with rich, detailed, and dependable information online will be more likely to show up in results. The key will be ensuring your Merchant Centre listings are up to date, as well as optimising other product signals – images, reviews etc. – across the web.
You’ll have to re-imagine funnel targeting
Generative AI will redefine search results across intents. Traditionally, it’s been effective to target informational searches with SEO content (to engage researching prospects), whilst paid search has more heavily targeted brand and product queries.
If generative AI results cover informational searches, advertisers may need to invest more in paid search to retain visibility. Conversely, if AI results plaster commercial searches, we’ll need to infiltrate generative results and gain a citation link.
Humanistic content will stand out
Generative AI systems scour the Internet for content, validating from various sources the correct answer for each search. They can’t produce anything truly original or rely on lived experience to give a humanistic take on a topic.
If your content strategy looks like that employed by generative AI, you’ll struggle to stand out. If you can come up with something genuinely different, crammed full of EEAT signals, you’re more likely to perform in search.
It’s important to note we’ve also seen Australian regulatory attempts to protect publishers’ interests working with giants such as Google and Facebook and we may see more if AI platforms are unfairly benefitting whilst publishers lose out.
It’s too early to say exactly how – and how widely – generative AI will impact the web, but we’ll likely see significant performance disruption as it’s fully incorporated. Despite this, it’s reassuring to know that billions of users want to engage with relevant web content, and that search engines’ core business remains to surface it.
Broad changes to search impact the tactics we use for success but can’t disrupt the principles upon which we should build our strategies. Website owners have dealt several times in the past decade with major changes to search engines and their ranking factors. Consistently, it’s the brands with sustainable, people-first strategies that win out; those that focus more on their end users than the latest algorithmic development.
Please login with linkedin to commentZenith
Latest News
Secretive Multi-Million Dollar Deals Between Betting Firms & Sports Codes Revealed
B&T always enjoys Monday night's Four Corners. Even more so if we can rip it off for stories of our very own.
Chris Taylor Stumbles Upon A Good News Advertising Story
The Chaser's Chris Taylor brings his own unique take on adland here. Yes, the defamation lawyers are primed and ready.
Shortlists Released For The WARC Awards For Effectiveness 2023 In Association With LIONS
The shortlists are announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with LIONS. Now in its third year, this global competition recognises the best marketing campaigns that deliver commercial impact. Each of the 11 categories has been judged by a high-calibre international jury, who have applied the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the WARC/LIONS B2B Effectiveness Ladder, unique […]
Should Men Do Pilates? STRONG Pilates Challenges Perceptions
New campaign asks, "Should men do Pilates?" Other questions could include, "Should men read maps or put the seat down?"
Smartsheet Reckons Its AI Tools Help McLaren Win Off The Track
This one's got a bit of Formula One, it's got a bit of tech. Sadly, there's no Champagne spraying, however.
Brisbane Adland Swings For Good At The UnLtd Open Brisbane
Brisbane's advertising community confirms it can swear with the best of them at annual charity golf day.
Monday TV Ratings: Ratings Up Despite Public Holiday, Seven Launches Million Dollar Island
Were you in bed early after a particularly boozy long-weekend? Discover how you had no impact on the TV numbers here.
BabyLove Opposes Gendered Nappies Via Campaign By Communicado
Still using the Kindergarten Cop line that "boys have a penis, girls have a vagina" in all your marketing? Rethink here.
Drunk Man City Fans Taunt & Kiss TV Reporter Who Dutifully Ignores It All
Sure, Aussies in Bali are rarely anything to be proud of, but we've got nothing on the English enjoying the Continent.
Jonesy & Amanda Rival The MAFS Experts In The Search For Love
Jonesy & Amanda now weighing in on the dating game. Which may hopefully translate to some more Barry White on the radio.
“I Thought I’d Have More Sex” – Jennifer Coolidge Delights Fans At Vivid Sydney
Vivid's not all about freezing your arse off amongst the marauding hordes, as Jennifer Coolidge's presentation proved.
Data Reveals Why Pitching Is Unsustainable For Many Aussie Agencies
Think the whole pitch process is wrong? You'll empathise with this new data. Obviously, all bets are off when you win.
Google Expands Confirming Gross Revenue Tool
Google has expanded its Confirming Gross Revenue tool to all publishers using Ad Manager 360 and to all advertisers and agencies using Display & Video 360. The tool gives publishers and buyers the ability to verify for themselves that hidden fees haven’t been taken from digital advertising transactions when using Google Ad Manager. Google tested […]
DDB Sydney Answers Ute Critics In Latest Work For The Volkswagen Amarok
It would appear the secret to any ute ad is to infer the driver of any rival vehicle is in touch with his feminine side.
ABC Reveals Five-Year Digital-First Plan Following Radio Ratings Slump
ABC unveils plans to reverse its radio fortunes. Unfortunately, Ita sings the blues not up for consideration.
The Popular Wilosophy Podcast Retuns On LiSTNR
Can you take or leave the comic stylings of Wil Anderson? Then get set to leave on this gag-free news.
Kargo Brings Innovative Video Advertising Products To APAC Market
Is video ad pre-roll part of your KPIs? Well, make sure you get your bonus at your next staff appraisal with this.
Carat SA Celebrates Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon In New Campaign
Carat South Australia in partnership with Easton Media Services and Parable Productions is showcasing the iconic Red Centre journeys on the path to Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon as part of a new campaign designed to attract tourists to the destination. Watch it HERE. Through a media integration with What’s Up Down Under, which airs on […]
Dentsu’s Kirsty Muddle Joins AANA Board
No one can accuse Kirsty Muddle of either idle hands or the Devil's work for that matter, as she takes on more work.
The Grubs Return In Sportsbet’s Latest Five-Minute Episode
If the government does ban sports bet advertising, a lot of overweight, male actors could be struggling for work.
GroupM: Aussie Media Spend To Remain Flat In 2023
In what amounts to a major blow to beer sales at North Sydney's Rag & Famish, GroupM predicting flat ad spend in 2023.
Today The Brave Wins Lux Travel Brand True North’s Creative
Has Dr Philip Lowe all but kyboshed your current travel plans? Live vicariously here or in repeats of Emily in Paris.
“Get The Hell Out Of My Face!” Female Reporter Strong Arms Obnoxious Fan During Live Cross
Yes, it's rare ice hockey news today, dear readers. However, it is very non-rare ice hockey violence news.
Conor McGregor Hospitalises Miami Heat Mascot In Promo Stunt Gone Wrong; No One Too Sure Why
Conor McGregor has beaten the Miami Heat team mascot to a pulp. Funny stuff, unless you're the Miami Heat team mascot.
Sunday TV Ratings: Cricket Smacks Seven To A Big Win, But No One’s Catching Bluey Out
Australia crowned best Test cricket team in the world. More encouraging, we didn't even need to cheat this time around.
Beyond The Sandbox – How Marketers Can Prepare For The Fast-Approaching Cookie Armageddon
Yes, this headline contains "cookie armageddon". Yes, it's B&T's desperate attempts to appear risqué & controversial.
Mamamia Announces New Editor-In-Chief & Editorial Reshuffle
For an apparent mumsy site, Mamamia sure employs a lot of women who don't look like they're mothers.
McDonald’s & Burger King Square Off In ChatGPT Ad Spat
The old 'Big Mac VS Whopper' debate is way too close to call. One's two bready and the other's way too mayonnaisey.
Network 10’s Narelda Jacobs Honoured In King’s Birthday Honours List
The King's Birthday Honours list isn't all retired politicians and doctors of diseases you've never even heard of.
Alliance Outdoor Media Group Celebrates First Birthday
Alliance Outdoor Media Group celebrates its first birthday. Don't worry about old B&T, however. We already had plans.
Adland Veteran Sunita Gloster Honoured On King’s Birthday Honours List
There's scones & cucumber sandwiches with the crusts cut off over at the Gloster residence today after this huge news.
PR & Marketing Agency Taurus Promotes Samantha Sakr To MD
Integrated PR & marketing agency, Taurus, sadly doesn't use the tagline "that's no bull". But it arguably should.
7NEWS Sydney Newsroom Jason Morrison Announces Departure, As Neil Warren Named As Replacement
7NEWS' Jason Morrison announces departure. Says don't get him golf stuff as a leaving present, as he detests the game.
The Monkeys Wins Gerety Awards AUNZ Agency Of The Year
The Monkeys' mantelpiece continues to groan under the tremendous weight as yet another gong joins the line-up.
Kochie Gets Emotional Farewell After Two Decades On Sunrise
Kochie looking forward to a sleep-in, Kochie's neighbours looking forward to Kochie's car not starting every day at 4am.
Wunderman Thompson’s UK Offices Picketed Following Banned Shell Ads
Could these sorts of protests be coming to Australian agencies? Is it time to invest in a powerful water cannon?