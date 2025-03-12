B&T ExclusiveFeatured

FINAL WARNING: On-Time Entries For Cairns Hatchlings Close At MIDNIGHT!

This is one of your final chances to secure your spot in the Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo! The Asia Pacific region’s most thrilling creative competition is closing on-time entries at MIDNIGHT! So, not to be dramatic, but if you haven’t submitted yet, DO IT NOW!

Set against the electrifying backdrop of the Cairns Crocodiles Festival from May 13-15, 2025, this high-stakes competition is your chance to prove yourself in front of the biggest names in advertising, marketing, and media. The window of opportunity is about to close—don’t get left behind!

ON-TIME ENTRIES CLOSE AT MIDNIGHT!

The Hatchlings isn’t just another contest—it’s a launchpad for your career. Open to professionals with three to eight years of media experience across Asia Pacific, this competition spans seven elite categories:

  • Audio
  • Design
  • Digital
  • Marketing
  • Media
  • PR
  • Video

Finalists will be flown to Cairns for an intense 24-hour challenge, creating groundbreaking work under pressure and presenting their ideas to a panel of industry powerhouses.

This is more than a competition—it’s your future! This is your shot at career-defining recognition, mentorship from the best, and unparalleled exposure.

DON’T WAIT—SUBMIT NOW!

The on-time entry deadline closes at MIDNIGHT, but if you miss it, you still have a chance to enter during the late submission period. However, why wait? Get your entry in now and take the first step toward career-defining success!

ENTER NOW—before time runs out!

