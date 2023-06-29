FIFA Women’s World Cup Drops Catchy Theme Song By BENEE ft. Mallrat

The highly anticipated Official Song for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, “Do It Again” by BENEE ft. Mallrat, is now officially live and available across all major music platforms.

This dynamic collaboration between two artists from the host nations – BENEE from Aotearoa New Zealand and Mallrat from Australia – captures the essence of unity, celebration, and empowerment that defines the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The two have joined forces on a vibrant and infectious anthem that promises to captivate fans worldwide and provide an unforgettable soundtrack to the tournament.

“Do It Again” will also become a lasting reminder of a milestone in the history of women’s sport, as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is on track to become the most attended standalone women’s sports event ever.

With over 1.1 million tickets already sold for the ninth edition of the tournament, fans from over 150 different countries will be descending on Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, making the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 a global celebration of women’s football.

In less than one month’s time, BENEE and Mallrat will grace the stage at the Opening Ceremony of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, taking place at Eden Park on 20 July. Their live performance of “Do It Again” will set the tone for the extraordinary tournament ahead, commencing with co-hosts New Zealand facing off against 1995 winners Norway in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau.