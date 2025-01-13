FIFA+ Selects Magnite As Part Of Global Programmatic Expansion

Magnite has announced its selection as FIFA+’s global programmatic provider. Magnite will power video and display advertising on FIFA+ across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

The collaboration marks another important step in FIFA+’s efforts to revolutionise the football streaming experience for fans worldwide, bringing previously non-televised games to audiences for free.

FIFA+ will leverage Magnite’s industry-leading product suite, including Magnite Streaming, SpringServe, and Magnite DV+, to monetise its content on a global scale and provide a superior viewing experience to fans. Magnite technology will help deliver advertising programmatically to all devices where FIFA+ is available for download, including mobile, desktop and CTV.

“FIFA+ is enhancing how sports content reaches fans in Australia, bridging the gap between global football and local audiences,” said Yael Milbank, managing director of ANZ at Magnite.

“We’re thrilled to partner with them to unlock innovative advertising opportunities that speak directly to loyal football supporters across our market.”