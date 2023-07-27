FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers.

Samsung customers in Australia will now have access to premium football content 24/7, as the tech giant expands its sports entertainment offering FIFA+.

The FIFA+ FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus will feature the football giant’s offering of original documentaries, archive footage, and highlights from previous men’s and women’s games, building upon the existing sports content on Samsung TV Plus, which in Australia includes the DAZN Women’s Football Channel, The Rugby Network, MAVTV Motorsports and more.

The announcement comes ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and New Zealand and will feature a host of content, including highlights, player stories and more – both long and short form.

The FIFA+ Archive will become home to every previous FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ match recorded on camera. In addition to these full match replays, editorial style programming will also be available, including tournament match highlights, goal packages, team focused programming and dedicated player profiles.

Alex Spurzem, GM Samsung Ads ANZ, commented: “Australia and New Zealand are two of the world’s biggest sports-loving nations.

“The addition of the FIFA+ channel to our ever-expanding portfolio of sports on Samsung TV Plus demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to providing incredible value and unrivalled access, not just to our audiences, but also our advertisers – who can reach these highly sought-after and engaged sporting audiences in a free streaming setting.

“As we play host to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Samsung TV Plus will be able to provide football fans with access to 24/7 FIFA+ content.”