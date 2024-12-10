Fenton Stephens Pinches Special’s Chris Ellis As Executive Creative Director​​​​​​

Melbourne agency Fenton Stephens has announced Chris Ellis is joining its ranks as executive creative director.

“It was clear to me and the partners from the outset that Chris would be a great fit, and we have already gained traction with several significant projects. Chris embodies our philosophy of intelligence and imagination. Along with his energy and enthusiasm, it makes for an exciting new chapter for Fenton Stephens,” founding creative partner of Fenton Stephens Alex Fenton said.

Chris Ellis, who was most recently creative director at Special, has created work for brands including Jeep, Specsavers, Virgin, Bonds, Mountain Goat, Woodstock and Movember. He was state head of AWARD School for two years and has served on international award juries including NewYorkFestivals and ADSTARS.

“During my career, I’ve been privileged to work with some of the greatest creative agency leaders Australia has ever produced: Scott Whybin, Ant Keogh, Tara Ford, Julian Schreiber, Tom Martin, Sean Cummins, Jim Ingram, Ben Couzens, Sarah McGregor and Ryan Fitzgerald. I’ve been somewhat of a bowerbird, a creative kleptomaniac stealing from the best. Alex is the next one I want to borrow from,” Ellis said.

“With strong foundation clients, Alex and the partners have built a venerable business that has been thriving for nearly 20 years. The new multidisciplinary offering spearheaded by world-class performance marketing makes for a powerful proposition. I’m thrilled to formally announce my new home as we prepare to launch some very exciting work this side of Christmas, followed by a full agency rebrand in the new year”.

“With our performance and research capabilities we’ve built a business that is now part creative agency, part performance agency and part business consultancy, bridging creative with tangible outcomes. Chris’ track record tells us he’s done that time and time again across a vast array of categories with highly effective and awarded work. We’re thrilled to have his wealth of big brand experience and hustle in the building to help deliver clients greater results. Complemented by his dedication to mentoring the next generation — and his nice guy attitude — Chris is well equipped to help take the agency from strength to strength over our next 20 years,” Fenton Stephens CEO Simon Antonis added.

Further wins and announcements from Fenton Stephens are imminent.