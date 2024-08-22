F*ck The Cupcakes Cooks Up Second Instalment Of Gender Equality Program, Yeah The Pies!

Following its successful launch event in April with industry leaders, gender equality movement, F*ck The Cupcakes (FTC) has today announced its second instalment of Yeah the Pies, as part of an all-year-round program to “cook up conversations” between men on the topic of gender equality.

The second Yeah the Pies event, where attendees will cook up pies alongside conversations about gender equality will be held on 19 September, and hosted by executive coach Iain Schmidt, alongside a professional chef, and is open to all men in the industry and beyond.

“We’ve struck a chord with our sentiment that International Women’s Day is meaningless if women continue just to talk to other women. But it is incredibly difficult to get men engaged in the topic of gender equality. Yeah the Pies is an activity based event that gives men a safe space to talk about questions they

may have, shoulder to shoulder and get involved in gender equality in a way that benefits us all – while making and eating some good old humble pie,” said Jasmin Bedir, Innocean CEO and Founder of F*ck The Cupcakes.

The Yeah the Pies events are created for men that belong to the 30% of ‘the movable middle’ men in Australia. They are defined by their openness to progress,new ideas, are liberal-leaning and empathic. They are more likely to be younger, successful, educated, and exposed to new ideas through their children. They know that masculinity is in crisis and want to engage in the equality debate but don’t necessarily know where to start. Enter Yeah the Pies!

Chris Waite, Key Account Manager at XR Extreme Reach, who attended the launch event in April, said it was a great way for men to have conversations about gender equality in a relaxed atmosphere and he hopes others in the industry will get behind the initiative. “Back in April, I was fortunate to be invited to the first Yeah the Pies session. Not knowing what to expect, I arrived with both nervous anticipation but also excitement and interest. I needn’t have worried. The task of cooking pastries in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, along with fabulous hosts Brent Draper and Iain Schmidt, meant the conversation between all of the attendees flowed. It didn’t matter what level you were at with the company you worked at (whether Account Director or CEO), we all shared our opinions in an open and free manner. A great couple of hours and I personally learnt so much,” he said.

Event details

Date: 19 September

Venue: Shop 18/ 61-71 Mentmore Avenue, Rosebery, NSW 2018, Australia

Time: 9.45am to 2pm (Session One) and 2pm – 4.15pm (Session Two)

*Subject to change by 30 mins either side.