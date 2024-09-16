FCB Aotearoa Appointed Agency Of Record For One NZ

One NZ has appointed FCB Aotearoa as their Agency of Record following the launch of its new “Let’s Get Connected” platform.

The appointment builds on the existing partnership with FCB Media, which has been in place since 2022.

“We were looking for a true partner who understood our vision for One NZ and could deliver a campaign Kiwis would love for years to come. FCB’s creativity across the board and commitment to seamless integrated thinking were exactly what we were looking for,” said One NZ experience & commercial director Joe Goddard.

“We are genuinely stoked to be appointed Agency of Record for One NZ,” said Paul Wilson, CEO of FCB Auckland.

“It’s been incredibly motivating to partner with a group of humans who are so relentless, optimistic and aligned in their vision for One NZ. The campaign has set the foundations for an agency partnership that’s connected in a deeper and broader way and I’m excited about the work we are creating together,” added Wilson.

The new brand campaign launched “Let’s Get Connected” and was developed in collaboration with One NZ and strategist David Thomason.

“We wanted to tell a surprising, ambitious, and winding story of connection that would span years. It was important to reflect Aotearoa today – celebrating the stories, people, and places we all recognise but don’t often see portrayed in advertising. To help achieve this, director Steve Ayson was called in and was instrumental in crafting this vision of ‘New Zealand,” said FCB creative directors Alan Jones, Angelo An, and Hywel James.

“It is still early days, but the campaign is doing everything we hoped it would. Kiwis have noticed the work and want to know what’s next – we’relooking forward to sharing more of Jade’s journey, soon,” added One NZ head of brand & marketing Katherine Kazalbash.

