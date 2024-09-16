AdvertisingNewsletter

FCB Aotearoa Appointed Agency Of Record For One NZ

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

One NZ has appointed FCB Aotearoa as their Agency of Record following the launch of its new “Let’s Get Connected” platform.

The appointment builds on the existing partnership with FCB Media, which has been in place since 2022.

“We were looking for a true partner who understood our vision for One NZ and could deliver a campaign Kiwis would love for years to come. FCB’s creativity across the board and commitment to seamless integrated thinking were exactly what we were looking for,” said One NZ experience & commercial director Joe Goddard.

“We are genuinely stoked to be appointed Agency of Record for One NZ,” said Paul Wilson, CEO of FCB Auckland.

“It’s been incredibly motivating to partner with a group of humans who are so relentless, optimistic and aligned in their vision for One NZ. The campaign has set the foundations for an agency partnership that’s connected in a deeper and broader way and I’m excited about the work we are creating together,” added Wilson.

The new brand campaign launched “Let’s Get Connected” and was developed in collaboration with One NZ and strategist David Thomason.

“We wanted to tell a surprising, ambitious, and winding story of connection that would span years. It was important to reflect Aotearoa today – celebrating the stories, people, and places we all recognise but don’t often see portrayed in advertising. To help achieve this, director Steve Ayson was called in and was instrumental in crafting this vision of ‘New Zealand,” said FCB creative directors Alan Jones, Angelo An, and Hywel James.

“It is still early days, but the campaign is doing everything we hoped it would. Kiwis have noticed the work and want to know what’s next – we’relooking forward to sharing more of Jade’s journey, soon,” added One NZ head of brand & marketing Katherine Kazalbash.

Campaign credits:

Agency: FCB Aotearoa

Media Agency: FCB

MediaClient: One New Zealand

Brand Strategist: David (DT)Thomason

Production Company: 3&7

Director: Steve Ayson

Producer: Larisa Tiffin

Casting: AKD

CastingDOP: Marty WilliamsOffline

editor: Simon Price

Visual FX: Blockhead

VFXColourist: Matic Prusnik

Sound design: Cam Ballantyne / Beatworms

Photographer: Toby Burrows

Related posts:

  1. Think HQ Acquires LOUD Communications Following Team Expansion
  2. Audible’s Sex Therapy Podcast Returns With A One-Of-A-Kind Dining Experience Via Emotive
  3. BeIN SPORTS Partners With The Sporting News
  4. Bastion Acquires Kiwi Digital Experience Agency Catch Design
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

L-R: Tim den Braber and Hamish Stevenson
Bastion Acquires Kiwi Digital Experience Agency Catch Design
Maddy and Charlotte show off the bedroom they've built.
TV Ratings (15/9/24): The Block Tops Sunday As Maddy & Charlotte Billed As Winning Material
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Atomic 212°
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: BMF
Register Lost your password?