Fast Food Chain Finds Alternative ‘Ryan Reynolds’ For Wonderfully Warm & Witty Work!

Fast Food Chain Finds Alternative ‘Ryan Reynolds’ For Wonderfully Warm & Witty Work!
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Actor/heartthrob Ryan Reynolds has become known for his quirky work ever since shifting into the advertising space with his agency Maximum Effort.

However, a rival agency may have just one-upped the Deadpool star for quirkiness with a wonderful witty new campaign for US restaurant chain A&W whose website claims is “famous for its burgers, draft root beer and root beer floats”.

The agency, Cornett from Lexington, Kentucky, have bought in their very own “Ryan Reynolds” who just happens to a be a jolly fat chap with the same name as the actor.

This Reynolds hails from Indiana and describes himself on Twitter as “Interim editor, Evansville Courier & Press. Mediocre baseball coach. Not the actor you’re probably looking for.”

“Fake” Reynolds fronts the heartwarming spot and proves he’s a natural in front of the camera spruiking A&W’s very American sounding Root Beer Float Day promotion.

“I’ll say anything you want for a fraction of the price of the old Ryan Reynolds,” the new version promises. “For example, I’ll say that National Root Beer Float Day is almost here. And this year, A&W is taking the money they saved by hiring me instead of the other guy and giving everyone that signs up for their Mug Club a free root beer float.”

He then tell’s viewers there’s no purchase necessary through August the 6th just a suggested donation to Disabled American Veterans.

Check out the fun, genial and wonderfully sincere spot below! This Reynolds is a natural!

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

A&W Restaurants Ryan Reynolds

Latest News

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign
  • Campaigns

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign

As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group. The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, […]

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards
  • Marketing

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards

Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC. The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the […]

ActiveCampaign Releases New Data Showing Customer Focus On Trustworthy Content
  • Marketing

ActiveCampaign Releases New Data Showing Customer Focus On Trustworthy Content

According to new data released today from ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), consumers will engage with new brands across all channels, including online, in-store and on social media platforms, as long as the content is relevant and trustworthy. In fact, nearly half of the 1,000 US consumers polled said trustworthiness and transparency […]

Kylie Jenner Posts Against Instagram After Hitting Snapchat For $1.2 Billion
  • Media
  • Technology

Kylie Jenner Posts Against Instagram After Hitting Snapchat For $1.2 Billion

Having already taken a bite out of Snapchat back in 2018, Kylie Jenner has now turned her attention to Instagram as part of a growing wave of unrest on the app. Jenner, who has grown to fame as part of the Kardashian oligarchy, reposted a call to action on her Instagram story as part of […]

Singapore Tourism Board Puts The Gran In Grand Prix With New Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Singapore Tourism Board Puts The Gran In Grand Prix With New Campaign

The Singapore Tourism Board has unveiled a new campaign on TikTok with Australian comedy trio Swag on the Beat and real Singapore grandmothers to generate more awareness of Singapore’s offerings. With a word play on one of the city’s biggest events – the Singapore Grand Prix – the Gran Prix Singapore Style campaign features three […]

Acast Announces Zoe Marshall As Newest Entry In Creator Network
  • Media

Acast Announces Zoe Marshall As Newest Entry In Creator Network

Media personality Zoe Marshall (pictured) has partnered with independent podcast company Acast, giving it hosting and distribution rights to Marshall’s human-interest podcast, The Deep. From terminal parents to sex workers, extremists and drug addicts, The Deep is a place for thought-provoking conversations that help us explore who we are when no one is looking. Utilising her […]