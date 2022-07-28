Fast Food Chain Finds Alternative ‘Ryan Reynolds’ For Wonderfully Warm & Witty Work!

Actor/heartthrob Ryan Reynolds has become known for his quirky work ever since shifting into the advertising space with his agency Maximum Effort.

However, a rival agency may have just one-upped the Deadpool star for quirkiness with a wonderful witty new campaign for US restaurant chain A&W whose website claims is “famous for its burgers, draft root beer and root beer floats”.

The agency, Cornett from Lexington, Kentucky, have bought in their very own “Ryan Reynolds” who just happens to a be a jolly fat chap with the same name as the actor.

This Reynolds hails from Indiana and describes himself on Twitter as “Interim editor, Evansville Courier & Press. Mediocre baseball coach. Not the actor you’re probably looking for.”

“Fake” Reynolds fronts the heartwarming spot and proves he’s a natural in front of the camera spruiking A&W’s very American sounding Root Beer Float Day promotion.

“I’ll say anything you want for a fraction of the price of the old Ryan Reynolds,” the new version promises. “For example, I’ll say that National Root Beer Float Day is almost here. And this year, A&W is taking the money they saved by hiring me instead of the other guy and giving everyone that signs up for their Mug Club a free root beer float.”

He then tell’s viewers there’s no purchase necessary through August the 6th just a suggested donation to Disabled American Veterans.

Check out the fun, genial and wonderfully sincere spot below! This Reynolds is a natural!