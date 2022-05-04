FAN+ Boosts Salesforce Bookings For The Year, Offering People Experiences They’ll Never Forget

Experience marketplace FAN+ has picked up Salesforce Australia’s experience booking for 2022 across sports and entertainment, which will include corporate hospitality, gifting, team building, staff, and client entertaining.

FAN+ was founded by former boss of professional basketball team The Sydney Kings, Rod Harys who said: “We are very excited to be working with the team at Salesforce Australia, our business went through a challenging period over the past 2 years, so it’s very encouraging to see the bounce back with a spike in sales and bookings. The first 4 months of this year have been our biggest since we started the business in 2019, we have some very exciting opportunities on the horizon and are looking forward to the post-covid bounce back and delivering on our growth and scale ambitions.”

FAN+ is also working with corporates Accolade Wines, My Muscle Chef, Wicked Sister, Scape Australia and Helloworld Travel.

FAN+ is backed by leading venture Capital – Artesian Capital and a group of high profile business people that include Hotel mogul Dr Jerry Schwartz, Seven West Media CEO James Warburton, former Sydney Kings owner Rickard Gardell, president of Volleyball Australia Craig Carracher and Hoyts CEO Damian Keogh.