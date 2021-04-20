Facebook Ups Data Portability Efforts With ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool

Facebook is increasing its efforts around data portability to make it easier for users to control their information.

The social media platform has added a “Transfer Your Information” tool which allows users to send their notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com.

It extends on a previously introduced initiative that allows users to send their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr.

To access this new tool, users simply have to click on ‘Your Facebook Information’ under settings and find ‘Transfer Your Information’.

It comes as part of Facebook’s committment to the Data Transfer Project, an initiative launched in 2018 between Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter (and Facebook) to improve data export tools.

And while Facebook says it is committed to data portability, it is concerned about how this will play out in the long term.

“The ecosystem we are building to support data portability will not come to fruition without regulation that clarifies which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred,” the company said in a statement.

“We hope that today’s updates can help advance conversations with policymakers, developers and experts about these issues.”

Both the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and California’s Consumer Privacy Act require businesses to make data readily available for users upon request.