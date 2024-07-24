Experience Infinite Partnerships, Simply Enabled At ThinkTank Australia 2024 

The globally recognised ThinkTank conference will make its Australian debut on Thursday, 22nd August, proudly hosted by Commission Factory. This event will occur at the renowned Doltone House Hyde Park, in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

A Day Full of Opportunities

Register now for a dynamic day filled with affiliate networking, the latest performance trends, and insightful discussions led by industry professionals. Whether you’re looking to supercharge your affiliate marketing strategies, boost leads, build new alliances, or strengthen existing partnerships, ThinkTank Australia is the place to be.

Tailored Sessions to Meet Your Objectives

The event is designed to meet your unique objectives. You’ll have the flexibility to attend sessions that best align with your strategy and goals. From expert panels to interactive workshops, you’ll leave with actionable insights to drive your business forward. And with catering and refreshments available throughout the day, all you need to bring is your presence—Commission Factory will take care of the rest!

Take a Sneak Peek At Who’s Speaking

We’re thrilled to welcome an exceptional lineup of speakers, including:

Matt Hyde , Founder of Speakers Conner, discusses achieving peak performance.

Ken Kennedy , Group Head of Digital ANZ at True Alliance, and Laura Redman , Co-Founder at The Redman Agency, share the latest marketing and strategic innovations in online retail/fashion.

Lauren Leisk , Head of Affiliate Partnerships at Are Media Pty Ltd, Sammy Preston Pritchard , Sydney Editor and Head of Affiliate at Urban List and Arthur Malkoun , Senior Merchant Development Manager ANZ at Skimlinks, will dive into all things content commerce, including trends and challenges within the affiliate space.

Deep Dive into ROI and Attribution

What’s the best way to measure ROI in e-commerce in 2024? Should each marketing initiative have its own ROI benchmark? Join Mark Baartse, Consultant Chief Marketing Officer, for his masterclass on measuring ROI, attribution, and GA4.

Tickets and Pricing

Single tickets start at $70, with group discounts ranging from $55 to $65 per person.

General admission tickets will be available from 1 July, with prices starting at $80 for single tickets and group tickets ranging from $65 to $75 per person.

Book Your Ticket Today

Don’t miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to explore new partnerships, gain fresh insights, and discover new possibilities. Reserve your spot now and be part of the first-ever ThinkTank Australia hosted by Commission Factory.

Book your ticket now!

Join ThinkTank Australia 2024 and take your affiliate marketing to new heights!