Expanding Its NSW Presence, ME Bank Adds Iconic Smile To 141 Walker Street

ME Bank has introduced its smile logo to the exterior of the office tower at 141 Walker Street, North Sydney, as the next step in its ongoing growth strategy in NSW.

The Melbourne-based bank purchased the signage rights to the 25-storey office building as part of an ongoing brand push, with two sides of the building featuring 27 x 8-metre signs with illuminated ME logos.

ME Bank said the building was selected due to first-rate vantage points, attracting the attention of Sydneysiders travelling to and from the Sydney CBD each day.

The building is also one of the most sought-after office buildings in North Sydney, home to several of Australia’s leading consultancy, finance, engineering, and resources firms.

ME’s head office will remain in Melbourne.

ME’s chief experience officer, Ingrid Purcell, said she was delighted to add ME’s friendly face to Sydney’s skyline.

“This prominent city signage will help build awareness of ME’s strong brand in a market vital to our long-term success,” she said. “It reflects the size and performance of our business and will help build trust with familiarity with our customers.”

ME has plans to activate the sign’s energy-efficient illumination features to mark significant occasions throughout the year.