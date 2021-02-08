Expanding Its NSW Presence, ME Bank Adds Iconic Smile To 141 Walker Street
ME Bank has introduced its smile logo to the exterior of the office tower at 141 Walker Street, North Sydney, as the next step in its ongoing growth strategy in NSW.
The Melbourne-based bank purchased the signage rights to the 25-storey office building as part of an ongoing brand push, with two sides of the building featuring 27 x 8-metre signs with illuminated ME logos.
ME Bank said the building was selected due to first-rate vantage points, attracting the attention of Sydneysiders travelling to and from the Sydney CBD each day.
The building is also one of the most sought-after office buildings in North Sydney, home to several of Australia’s leading consultancy, finance, engineering, and resources firms.
ME’s head office will remain in Melbourne.
ME’s chief experience officer, Ingrid Purcell, said she was delighted to add ME’s friendly face to Sydney’s skyline.
“This prominent city signage will help build awareness of ME’s strong brand in a market vital to our long-term success,” she said. “It reflects the size and performance of our business and will help build trust with familiarity with our customers.”
ME has plans to activate the sign’s energy-efficient illumination features to mark significant occasions throughout the year.
Please login with linkedin to comment141 Walker Street ME bank
Latest News
Women Leading Tech: Why Linktree’s Jessica Box Leads From The Back, Not The Front
Here, Linktree's Jessica Box describes how she "leads from the back, not the front". And that's not a cricket pull shot.
Caitlin McArthur Appointed EP Of KIIS FM’s Jase & PJ In The Morning
ARN today announce Caitlin McArthur has been appointed executive producer of KIIS FM’s Jase & PJ in the Morning. Caitlin has previously held roles as senior national producer, executive producer and producer at Southern Cross Austereo. Of the appointment ARN’s chief content officer Duncan Campbell said: “Caitlin has a very genuine passion for radio and […]
Health Service Provider Claro Rings In New Era of Aged Care, Via Loud Days Digital Marketing
After recently launching Claro, a reimagined disability, aged care and allied health service provider, Zenitas Healthcare invited long-term partner Loud Days Digital Marketing to help launch the brand. A data-driven digital marketing agency in Melbourne, Loud Days was engaged by Claro to identify and carve out Claro’s digital place in the Australian market. By leveraging […]
The Trade Desk Opens Melbourne Office
The Trade Desk has today announced the opening of a new Australian office to support the extraordinary growth the business has seen across Australia and New Zealand. “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our office in Melbourne. We have wanted for some time to build a significant presence outside of Sydney and this […]
Google Boycott A “Death Sentence” For Small Businesses
B&T predicts Google won't pull out of Australia. However, that's not so say it won't be huffy & pissed off about things.
“Rogue Umpire!” Sacha Baron Cohen Spoofs The Aussie Open In Riotous New Work For Uber Eats
Sacha Baron Cohen plays a dodgy Aussie tennis umpire in new campaign. The ideal foil to our dodgy men's tennis players.
Medium Rare Appoints Nick Smith As Group Content Director
Media Rare appoints Nick Smith as group content director and not just because he's still a bit juicy on the touch.
ThinkNewsBrands Appoints Vanessa Lyons As GM
Photographer goes the full "garage door" motif in latest press work for ThinkNewsBrands.
Courtney Act & Vanity Join NOVA Entertainment With New Podcast, Brenda, Call Me!
B&T does spruik a lot of new podcasts that, to be honest, sound decidedly dull. This one, however, sounds a real hoot.
Iconic Acts Scale Paramount Mountain In ViacomCBS Super Bowl Ads, Via Droga5
ViacomCBS is using the Super Bowl to market the launch of its streaming service, Paramount+, in perhaps the biggest way possible—with celebrities scaling the Paramount mountain. The ‘Journey to the Peak’ campaign, created by Droga5, is a showcase of ViacomCBS’ major properties, with the stars of Dora the Explorer, Star Trek: Discovery, and The Late […]
Channel Nine Reporter Pulls Dead Body Out Of Water Moments Before Live Cross
A Nine weather report took a very grim turn over the weekend. We're not talking rain & hail, we're talking dead bodies.
Why The Best Data Might Be In A Different Industry
This columnist argues you may be looking in the wrong place for data insights. Stops short of recommending tea leaves.
Dettol And Airbnb Launch Partnership To Promote Hygienic Travel
B&T's not sure what's more confusing here - the Dettol/Airbnb partnership or the idea of "hygienic travel".
TikTok Announced As Official Partner For 2021 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras
TikTok announced as official partner for Mardi Gras 2021. Says it's still deciding on the sequins or the leather.
Google News Showcase Emerges As Potential Solution For News Media Bargaining Code Standoff
Do we have a circuit breaker in the government's war with Google? Or will it continue to bore us for months to come?
DDB’s Tribal Announces Eight New Hires
Tribal unveils eight new hires which sadly leaves it agonisingly short of fielding a full-strength baseball team.
Sunday TV Wrap: 60 Minutes Pips Holey Moley In A Surprisingly Lacklustre Night Of Telly
B&T's daily TV wraps return for 2021. Again with the promise of being the industry's fourth most comprehensive.
Think TV: TV Ad Spends Up 0.5% To December, As BVOD Soars A Staggering 52.7%
2021 continuing to show "green shoots" for local ad spends. Same can't be said for B&T editor's Ashley & Martin visits.
Clems Melbourne Unveils New Work For Victorian Government’s Deadly & Proud
It's Clems Melbourne's new work for the Victorian government. Better still, it never once mentions the global plague.
Cummins&Partners Unveils Six New Recruits, Names Rivals Poaching Its Staff
B&T certainly lauds this new initiative - a staff announcement parading as an unabashed attack on your rivals.
Tennis Ace Ash Barty Renews Vegemite Sponsorship For Fourth Year
'Barty Party' takes to Rod Laver Arena tonight. Let's hope it's not a case of 'It's my party & I'll cry if I want to'.
Magnite Acquires SpotX To Create World’s Biggest CTV Advertising Platform
Magnite today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SpotX from RTL Group for $1.17 billion in cash and stock. SpotX is one of the leading platforms shaping CTV and video advertising globally. Together, Magnite and SpotX will create the largest independent CTV and video advertising platform in the programmatic marketplace. […]
How To Vet Identity Solutions In A Post-Cookie World
2021 will usher in a post-cookie world. And as you'll read here, it need not be as crummy as it sounds.
30 Under 30: How Sailing And Whisky Helped Open Jules Hall’s The Hallway
B&T's stopping short of calling Jules Hall an industry veteran. Which may have to do with his skin moisturising regime.
Sarah Trombetta Departs Red Havas
Sarah Trombetta departs Red Havas as speculation mounts over which staffers didn't contribute to the farewell present.
Branded Face Masks Could Be Marketing’s Next Big Trend
Are branded face masks marketing's next big thing? Perhaps Pfizer could buy some space to flog its vaccines.
Hootsuite Launches New ‘Curate By UpContent’ To Help Brands Attract New Followers On Social
Hootsuite has launched Curate by UpContent. The new integration brings brands, businesses, and solopreneurs the ability to discover and distribute high-quality content directly within the Hootsuite dashboard to attract new followers, build brand reputation, and inform future buyers. UpContent is the first-ever active content discovery technology; the new integration with Hootsuite allows users to easily […]
PlayStation 5 Launches ‘The PS5 Show’ With MMA Champion Rob Whittaker Joining For Episode One
To showcase the gaming possibilities of the recently launched PlayStation 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a local content series, The PS5 Show, via earned creative agency Poem. In each 5-minute video The PS5 Show host Nich Richardson will explore key features of the PlayStation 5, whilst showcasing some of the stunning games players can […]
Pinterest Share Their Top Valentine’s Day Insights
Pinterest Explain how Brands can capitalize on the most romantic day of the year. Pinterest said that this year, users are still planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day, but are more interested in date ideas at home rather than the traditional (and, some may say, cliché ) romantic dinner. Searches for ‘date ideas at home’ have increased […]
Experimentation Weapon Of Choice Online, Says New Republique Report
The Pulse Report 2020 shows the Australian retail landscape is adapting to more sophisticated methods of enhancing customers’ experience of their brand – online and off – but still has a long way to go