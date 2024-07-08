EXCLUSIVE: Hello Nabs Dan Fryer From The Monkeys For ECD Role

Hello has pinched The Monkeys’ creative director Dan Fryer to become its executive creative director and join the agency’s leadership team, B&T can reveal.

In his new role, Fryer will spearhead Hello’s creative vision, collaborating closely with its full-service team of specialists across editorial, studio, production, talent, media and PR. The agency said his appointment underscores its commitment to its “Creative Intelligence” and “Sh!t Worth Sharing” visions.

After spending five years with The Monkeys, Fryer brings with him a wealth of experience in elevating brand narratives across both traditional and non-traditional platforms, where he’s been awarded at the highest level including Effies, One Show and AWARD, as well as winning a coveted Cannes Lions Titanium Grand Prix (below) and D&AD Black Pencil.

Says Sam Kelly, managing partner, Hello: “ With an ambition to compete with the very best creatively, it’s undoubtedly the right move for us. The fact that one of Australia’s most decorated creatives believes in what we are building here is a huge vote of confidence. In addition to exceptional craft, it was important we found a creative leader with shared values: hustle and heart, for the greater good of the team and chase the GOAT. Dan’s not only a brilliant mind, he’s a brilliant partner.”

“With its diverse mix of talent and specialities, not to mention its impressive list of clients looking for different shaped ideas, Hello is an exciting place to be. I look forward to getting stuck in and growing the creative team (wink wink)” said Fryer.

Dan’s first projects for Uber and Lynx are set to be launched by Hello this week.