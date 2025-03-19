AdvertisingNewsletter

Ex-Modibodi Creatives Team-Up To Launch Boutique Creative Studio, Outside In

Picture (L to R) Grace O'Brien, Lucie de La Chaise, Jacque Kennedy

The trio behind the creative of global period underwear brand, Modibodi, Grace O’Brien, Jacque Kennedy, and Lucie de La Chaise have launched creative studio, Outside In.

Outside In draws on their combination of in-house and agency experience with an offering that makes big brand creative thinking and execution accessible to emerging brands across the arts, lifestyle and technology sectors. Their foundation clients include moode, VUSH, Sprintlaw, MINKPINK and Omega Ensemble.

“After working both agency-side and at a high-growth, emerging brand like Modibodi, we saw a gap. The connection, partnership, and alignment of an internal team are unmatched by external agencies, yet many small to medium businesses don’t have the time to build in-house capabilities that truly deliver on their creative vision. That’s where Outside-In comes in,” said O’Brien.

“Transforming brands from the Outside In is about bringing an agile partnership, flexible options, and a refreshingly relevant perspective to every brand we work with.”

The three creatives have extensive experience in Australia and France’s top agencies such as CHEP Network, The Monkeys and Publicis Groupe. They united in 2021 as the Modibodi creative team, prior to the brand’s $140 million dollar acquisition by Essity, and played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s creative and marketing until their departure in 2024.

“Grace, Lucie, and Jac are not just creative professionals, they are strategic partners who are dedicated to driving success. Their impact on the Modibodi brand was nothing short of transformative,” said former Modibodi CMO Liana Lorenzato.

Now, Outside In wants to bring this same offering to other brands, with services including creative campaigns and production, social media, brand strategy and identity, design, and asset creation.

“Our model eliminates the extra layers of process and people, allowing brands to work directly with the creatives who come up with ideas, and in doing so, create the kind of cool work we all want to see in the world,” said Kennedy.

As for being three young women? “We see it as our superpower,” de La Chaise said. “We bring a deep knowledge of the channels and trends consumers are engaging with today. It’s this perspective that we’re proud to bring to the brands and clients we work with.”

TAGGED: ,
