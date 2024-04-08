Ex-Kinetic Global COO Nick Parker Joins Adtech Start Up Veridooh As President

Nick Parker, former Kinetic Global COO and OOH media leader, has joined the award-winning adtech company Veridooh as its Global President.

Working with the co-CEOs Mo Moubayed and Jeremy Yang, Parker will be responsible for driving the company’s expansion into key new markets as demand for independent OOH verification and OOH automation accelerates globally.

Since launching in Australia in 2019, Veridooh has grown to be the world’s leading solution for independent OOH verification and campaign automation, with their proprietary SmartCreative tracking solution revolutionising how advertisers track and review their campaign delivery.

Parker brings over 35 years of OOH experience with him, the majority of which he spent within WPP. For the past ten years, he has held the C-suite positions of Global Chief Investment Officer and Global Chief Operating Officer within Kinetic Worldwide, overseeing more than 350 staff and being responsible for clients’ OOH investments in excess of $2.5Bn. Since leaving WPP, Parker has founded Go2OOH Consultancy to work with clients looking to make a difference and drive growth within the OOH medium. He joins Veridooh on a fractional basis.

In 2023, Parker received the World Out of Home Organisation Lifetime Achievement award, reflecting the scope and scale of his contribution to the industry.

Parker’s arrival marks a significant moment for Veridooh as international demand for independent verification continues to grow exponentially. His appointment completes a series of international-focused hires for the company, with Nick Wong and Alexander Fleming recently joining as Chief of Staff and Head of Marketing, respectively.

Independent verification is the next evolution for a channel that is digitising at rapid speed, with 65% of OOH revenue in the UK last year coming from digital OOH (DOOH) and the USA at 35%.

Parker said that Veridooh’s vision for OOH growth was what attracted him to the company:

I have always been clear that I want to work with companies that will drive OOH growth and increase the client experience. Veridooh’s vision for a more trusted, automated and data-driven OOH ecosystem ticks all the boxes for me.

“OOH is going through a huge renaissance right now, with the digitisation of inventory happening with breathtaking speed. Now is the time for OOH to double down on this momentum by implementing tech-enabled tools that have become standard in other channels, specifically automation and verification. This really is mission-critical for the OOH industry. Delaying implementation means that the channel will struggle to ever break out from the 4% of global ad spend it currently commands”.

“Let’s change that. The Veridooh platform will be a seismic shift for OOH when implemented across the board”.

“We have been receiving strong demand from Advertisers globally for our independent verification solution, and we do not see it slowing down any time soon. Having Nick join bolsters our international capabilities and rounds out our international go-to-market team,” said Veridooh co-founder Mo Moubayed.

“What was evident from day one with Nick is that we shared a vision to make OOH the most trusted medium. With his experience, knowledge and relationships, we have no doubt we can fast-track this mission globally, making a huge impact for advertisers and the industry.

“When we first launched in 2019, we believed our independent verification solution was the right thing to do for the OOH industry. Five years later we have over 160 advertisers and proof that automation and independent verification grows the OOH industry. With Nick joining, we now have further confidence that what we are doing is not only necessary for the OOH industry but what will help it thrive in the next few years”.