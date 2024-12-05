‘Every Dream Needs A Team’ – Mercedes Pays Tribute To Lewis Hamilton’s Historic F1 Legacy

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has launched a powerful new campaign to celebrate Lewis Hamilton’s legendary 12-year partnership with the team, marking the end of the longest driver-team relationship in Formula 1 history.

Created by renowned agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO (AMV BBDO), the campaign, titled “Every Dream Needs a Team,” honours Hamilton’s contributions to Mercedes and the sport ahead of his departure at the end of the 2024 season.

The announcement comes after a competitive pitch process in which AMV BBDO was appointed as the team’s new creative agency, beating out two other agencies.

This marks the first time Mercedes has worked with AMV BBDO, with no incumbent agency on the account. The campaign, which is set to resonate with fans worldwide, is a poignant tribute to Hamilton’s unmatched legacy with Mercedes-AMG Petronas and the larger motorsport community.

At the heart of the campaign is a stirring film directed by the acclaimed Melina Matsoukas, known for her work on projects like Insecure and Levitating by Dua Lipa.

Produced by Prettybird, the film captures Hamilton’s extraordinary journey with Mercedes, blending archival F1 footage with new footage of young children who reflect on Hamilton’s impact on their own dreams and aspirations. The film is set to the emotionally charged track Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2 by British artist Stormzy.

The 1-minute-51-second film juxtaposes moments from Hamilton’s career, from thrilling victories to heartbreaking crashes, showcasing his resilience and determination. Through the voices of children of diverse backgrounds, the film connects Hamilton’s journey to the dreams of the next generation, reinforcing the power of teamwork and the idea that “every dream needs a team.”

The film closes with a moving tribute, highlighting Hamilton’s seven world championships and his remarkable partnership with Mercedes, with the simple but profound message: “Thank you, Lewis.”

“Lewis has been an integral part of our team for more than a decade, and part of the Mercedes-Benz motorsport family for over 25 years. ‘Every dream needs a team’ is more than a farewell—it’s a celebration of everything we’ve achieved together and a message to the next generation that teamwork is at the heart of every great story,” said Bradley Lord, chief communications officer at Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

The campaign will also feature striking out-of-home advertising showcasing memorable moments from Hamilton’s time with Mercedes, with placements planned for high-profile locations in the UK, US, and Kuala Lumpur. Fans will be able to see these images in iconic spots, further solidifying Hamilton’s place in F1 history.

During the final race weekend of the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi (December 5–8), the campaign’s message will be prominently displayed on Hamilton’s car, with the names of 150 dedicated fans appearing alongside him.

As a personal touch, Mercedes’ team principal and CEO, Toto Wolff, has recorded a heartfelt voice note for Hamilton, which will be shared via WhatsApp to further celebrate the team’s remarkable achievements.

The partnership between Mercedes and Hamilton is one of the most successful in F1 history, resulting in six drivers’ championships and 84 Grand Prix wins since Hamilton joined the team in 2013. As the seven-time world champion prepares for a new chapter with Ferrari from 2025, Mercedes is committed to honoring the legacy built together and inspiring the next generation of racing talent.

“A loved family member leaving to go out into the world. The bittersweet end of a beautiful partnership. Victories mixed with moments that were never meant to be. All while the next generation waits in the wings. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are more than an F1 story; this is the great opera of life unfolding at 200 miles per hour. We’re honoured to be a part of it,” said Laura Rogers, executive creative director at AMV BBDO.

The campaign will run across Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s social media channels, as well as through its partners and stakeholders, ensuring that Hamilton’s legacy continues to inspire long after his departure.

“It’s a real privilege to partner with one of sport’s most iconic teams, at a time when F1’s popularity is soaring. ‘Every dream needs a team’ is a brilliant organising idea that we look forward to developing more over time,” said Xavier Rees, group chief executive of AMV.