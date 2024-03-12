Est Living Launches New Digital-Design Hub
Australian design publication est living has announced the relaunch of its digital design hub, estliving.com.
Following comprehensive consumer research conducted in 2023, estliving.com has engineered a new design resource that is visual-first, features improved user interface and experience and elevated editorial integration.
Launched February 22, 2024, the new offering has been orchestrated with the expertise of est living Pty Ltd publisher Miffy Coady.
With a commitment to enriching the design experience for its 1.4 million monthly consumers, est living is excited to present estliving.com as the leading, dynamic and inspiring destination for the design-discerning consumer.
In summary, your projects and the story behind them are the heroes. The key features of the new website include:
- Richer design environment: the new design better connects target consumers – design professionals, in particular architects and interior designers – with fresh, clean and curated visuals, together with new fonts, tools and video integration.
- Product designer pages that now celebrate the best in the industry and give depth to the products showcased, adding 750 profile pages. These product designer pages allow advertisers with design heritage to draw on their history in telling their stories to consumers.
- New publishing platform: a platform that now allows our team to create and communicate content on behalf of partners with dynamic and bespoke layouts. Integrated video content is now front and centre, providing in-situ demonstrations of exceptional products. Overall, the new publishing platform realises a design-forward visual approach to presenting content.
- Product library expansion by 75% with more than 500+ added categories and a refined categorisation system. A sole product search feature has also been added to assist project research.
- New destinations for est exclusively created video, design conversations with Karen McCartney and curated playlists that bring the brand to life.
- Enhanced user experience and interface featuring a more intuitive platform with the highest quality search, scrolling carousels, and revamped hamburger menu navigation.
“I’m thrilled to share this exciting evolution of estliving.com – est 3.0. This dynamic new platform beautifully showcases the breadth of our content and how it intersects across products, designers, architects, and projects,” said est living editor Sophie Lewis.
