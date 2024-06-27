EssenceMediacom Takes Out The Tour De SBS Agency Challenge

EssenceMediacom last night became the winner of the 2024 Tour de SBS agency challenge beating out PHD and Hearts & Science to claim the highly competitive title.

The GroupM agency took out the coveted win through their abilities to correctly guess six native ingredients in SBS’s The Cook Up challenge with Adam Liaw and Karla Grant.

The agency also excelled in the “pass the baguette” minibike race – this was despite a number of agencies having some very creative ways of holding on to their baguettes in the challenge.

This was the 10th time SBS has run the Tour de SBS agency with more than 250 participants from across Sydney’s leading media agencies.

The event was hosted at Carriagworks by SBS’s World Cup Daily show hosts Claudio Fabiano and Kat Sasso, with the agencies competing in a number of SBS-themed challenges.

Among the challenges were the Tour de France challenge, a minibike ‘pass the baguette’ cycling relay; the Rogue Heroes challenge – an inflatable obstacle course with a team member wrapped in a parachute; the FIFA World Cup challenge – a giant Connect4 with inflatable football, the Alone Australia challenge – ‘hunt and gather’ ten survival items, The Cook Up with Adam Liaw challenge – guess the ingredients challenge with a focus on native ingredients.

Winners for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Prizes were EssenceMediacom, Hearts & Science and PHD. 1st place won a voucher to spend at any of the three restaurants run by Plate It Forward – a hospitality organisation in Sydney that intertwines delicious food with powerful social impact.

SBS’s broadcast of the Tour de France kicks off this Saturday 29 June live on SBS and SBS On Demand.