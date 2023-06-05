Esquire Australia Launches By Switzer Media + Publishing

Switzer Media + Publishing confirms details of the highly anticipated Esquire Australia under a multi-year licensing agreement with Hearst Magazines International.

Esquire Australia will debut its digital offering at esquire.com.au and debut 140-page print edition from 8 June 2023. The print magazine will have four issues in 2023. Switzer, publisher of Harper’s Bazaar Australia, is overseen by the head of its Media Division, Alex Switzer.

Switzer said: “We are so excited to bring Esquire to the Australian market and have assembled what we believe to be an experience team to bring the title to life for our readers. Moreover, we are delighted to have appointed Christopher Riley as editor-in-chief, who was previously deputy editor for GQ Australia.”

Riley shared his vision for Esquire Australia. “I can promise three things. First off, excitement. When you open the pages of Esquire Australia, or visit our website, you’ll read the sort of stories that made us all fall in love with reading in the first place: deep, immersive journalism that makes you feel like you’re right there in the story. Secondly, the voices you will hear from will represent Australia in all its wonderful diversity. Because a range of perspectives is always a good thing.

“Finally, my team and I will create content that challenges: not just our readers, but our subjects and ourselves. We may not always get it right, but we’ll learn from our mistakes and adapt.

“That’s why I wanted to launch this magazine with Nick Kyrgios on the cover. You won’t find a more exciting representation of Australia right now than the mercurial tennis star from Canberra.

“His story may be a complicated one but it’s impossible to ignore. Which is exactly the storytelling we’re about. We’ve also got writers like Tim Winton in the first issue continuing the legacy of literary icons within Esquire, like Ernest Hemingway and F Scott Fitzgerald before him. We’re finding a balance between the classical and the rebellious because it’s within that tension where exciting things happen.”

Switzer explained: “There’s a strong demand for an international and high-quality brand men’s platform.

The hallmark of Esquire is long-form journalism, harkening back to legendary early contributors like Ernest Hemingway. In a modern media landscape one of Esquire’s key strengths globally is its content pillar diversification – spanning culture, entertainment, news, lifestyle, style and sport.