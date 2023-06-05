Esquire Australia Launches By Switzer Media + Publishing

Esquire Australia Launches By Switzer Media + Publishing
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Switzer Media + Publishing confirms details of the highly anticipated Esquire Australia under a multi-year licensing agreement with Hearst Magazines International.

    Esquire Australia will debut its digital offering at esquire.com.au and debut 140-page print edition from 8 June 2023. The print magazine will have four issues in 2023. Switzer, publisher of Harper’s Bazaar Australia, is overseen by the head of its Media Division, Alex Switzer.

    Switzer said: “We are so excited to bring Esquire to the Australian market and have assembled what we believe to be an experience team to bring the title to life for our readers. Moreover, we are delighted to have appointed Christopher Riley as editor-in-chief, who was previously deputy editor for GQ Australia.”

    Riley shared his vision for Esquire Australia. “I can promise three things. First off, excitement. When you open the pages of Esquire Australia, or visit our website, you’ll read the sort of stories that made us all fall in love with reading in the first place: deep, immersive journalism that makes you feel like you’re right there in the story. Secondly, the voices you will hear from will represent Australia in all its wonderful diversity. Because a range of perspectives is always a good thing.

    “Finally, my team and I will create content that challenges: not just our readers, but our subjects and ourselves. We may not always get it right, but we’ll learn from our mistakes and adapt.

    “That’s why I wanted to launch this magazine with Nick Kyrgios on the cover. You won’t find a more exciting representation of Australia right now than the mercurial tennis star from Canberra.

    “His story may be a complicated one but it’s impossible to ignore. Which is exactly the storytelling we’re about. We’ve also got writers like Tim Winton in the first issue continuing the legacy of literary icons within Esquire, like Ernest Hemingway and F Scott Fitzgerald before him. We’re finding a balance between the classical and the rebellious because it’s within that tension where exciting things happen.”

    Switzer explained: “There’s a strong demand for an international and high-quality brand men’s platform.

    The hallmark of Esquire is long-form journalism, harkening back to legendary early contributors like Ernest Hemingway. In a modern media landscape one of Esquire’s key strengths globally is its content pillar diversification – spanning culture, entertainment, news, lifestyle, style and sport.

     

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories
    • Advertising

    In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories

    The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has unveiled the lineup of jurors and award categories for the IHAC Awards 2023 presented by TikTok. The IHAC Awards 2023 is Australia’s premier award show for Australian in-house and hybrid agencies that celebrates outstanding work by in-house agency teams. Entries are now open for the 2023 IHAC Awards. Nick […]

    3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect
    • Media

    3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect

    3AW has agreed to an early conclusion for Dee Dee Dunleavy’s on-air role, after informing the broadcaster her contract would not be renewed at the end of the year. 3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said “I want to thank Dee Dee for her three and a half years on Afternoons and before that her stint […]

    Football ball with flag of Spain in the net of goal of football stadium. Football championship of Spain concept. 3d illustration
    • Marketing

    LALIGA Launches A New Era, Presenting A New Strategic Positioning And International Branding

    LALIGA, the first-division football league in Spain, has today unveiled its all-new brand and strategic positioning under the slogan “The Power of our Fútbol.” The launch reaffirms the competition’s commitment to inspire and make a positive impact on society. This change reflects the evolution that LALIGA has undergone over the last decade, in terms of […]

    Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation
    • Marketing

    Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation

    Advertising Council Australia has today announced the next three actions from its Create Space Action Plan, addressing the representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ talent, ethnic minorities, and people with a disability in the advertising industry. All three actions have been developed by industry professionals with lived experience and build on 2022’s initial focus areas: the […]

    Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program
    • Marketing

    Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program

    Atomic 212° has become the first independent agency to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, giving it access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform and partnership benefits (lead image: Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner). As part of the deal, Mutinex’s GrowthOS and marketing ROI metric will become central to planning and evaluation […]

    Yahoo Academy Now Open For Nominations
    • Marketing

    Yahoo Academy Now Open For Nominations

    Yahoo Academy has opened for nominations and promises 40 participants a masterclass from creative strategists Rosie and Faris Yakob of Genius Steals. This year’s Academy program will focus on AI and other emerging technology giving the 40 participants from across Australia and Singapore the tools they need to navigate an exciting future. It will culminate […]

    Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars
    • Marketing

    Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars

    Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today announced that multiple ARIA Award-winning blues rock band, The Teskey Brothers, will grace its June-August issue cover, which also lands in Coles supermarkets for the first time putting it in over 800 additional retailers across the country. Australia’s very own blues brothers, Josh and Sam Teskey […]