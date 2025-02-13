Escape & My Cruises Launch Inaugural Readers’ Choice Cruise Awards

Escape will this weekend launch its inaugural Readers’ Choice Cruise Awards presented by My Cruises, to celebrate excellence in the cruise industry.

This Sunday February 16, Escape will call on its audience of more than 3.7 million Australians to vote for the ships and cruise lines they love, and why, in 18 categories from most popular cruise line to best for families and best food and restaurants.

“Cruising is such a popular topic with our travel audience, and there are so many new and exciting developments in the category that it felt like a great time to capture what our readers are loving, or not,” said News Corp Australia’s head of travel Kerrie McCallum.

“Escape is the authority on travel in Australia. We’ve got an enormous, curious, well-travelled and vocal audience, so it will be fascinating to see who and what they vote for and why.

“We’re so pleased to have My Cruises on board as our launch partner. Cruising is a growing category and one that is constantly innovating and improving, and I’m hoping that everyone from experienced cruisers to the ‘cruise curious’ will learn something new to help plan their next holiday.”

“We are excited to partner with Escape to support the Readers’ Choice Awards. We know that the readers of Escape are the expert consumers and the best people to judge the awards and we can’t wait to see who the winners are,” said My Cruises chief executive officer Ryan Thomas.

Voting for the 2025 Readers’ Choice Cruise Awards will be open from this Sunday, aligning with Escape’s annual cruising special issue, through to Sunday March 2.

Results from the Readers’ Choice Cruise Awards will reveal insights on what’s resonating with Australian cruisers and cruise intenders at this point in time. It will also help shape and generate Escape’s content roster throughout the year.

A consumer marketing campaign will support the Awards, with promotion across digital, print, and social channels.

Escape has a monthly cross-platform audience of 3.76 million, delivering the nation’s best travel content to a brand ecosystem consisting of the weekly print insert in News Corp Australia’s Sunday state mastheads, website, video content, eDM and social channels.