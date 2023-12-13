Erin Oliver Appointed To Lead Hardie Grant Media’s Reimagined Production Studio Sherpa

Erin Oliver Appointed To Lead Hardie Grant Media’s Reimagined Production Studio Sherpa
Sherpa has been repositioned as a specialist production studio with a focus on content strategy, digital content, social video and photography, set up to support Hardie Grant Media’s content, digital marketing, and PR agencies. Sherpa previously operated as a standalone unit skewed towards traditional TVC production.

“The opportunity for our clients in content, creative and production has been evolving rapidly since we acquired Sherpa in 2018 and is only getting bigger. We’ve got 200 clients in the network right now and want to build a team in Sherpa that’s 100% focused on delivering on their needs – which we know right now is digital content, social video, strategy and creative that powers their marketing – not so much TVCs. We want to form long-term relationships and deliver business results for our clients, as well as support our agencies and their clients with content capabilities made for today,” said Nick Hardie-Grant (lead image), group managing director of Hardie Grant Media.

Erin Oliver brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently as Head of Production at content and PR agency, Enthral, where she led a team of producers and worked on many successful content and PR projects with brands such as AGL, McDonalds and RACV.

“In the brief time Erin’s been at Sherpa she’s made huge impact, delivering exactly the type of work our clients are asking for. What would have been a crew of 14 is now 4, and that whole client experience is getting easier and more enjoyable, already working with SodaStream, CSR, Forty Winks, HCF, and NZ Trade & Enterprise,” Hardie-Grant said.

“The role of content is evolving so quickly, and production is becoming more multi-faceted, diverse, and creative. Rethinking the roles, processes, skills, and network offering with content and storytelling at the centre is an exciting opportunity that’s already resonating well with our clients. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow Sherpa in this direction,” said Erin Oliver, studio director.

Leigh Miller has also joined Sherpa as Creative Producer, coming from production studio Urban Angles, tasked with improving processes, leveraging AI, and setting the business up to scale.

Hardie Grant Media is an independent marketing network founded in 1997 with offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and London, and over 125 staff.




