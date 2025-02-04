MediaNewsletterTechnology

Epsilon’s Shane Hanby Departs For Quantcast

Tom Fogden
1 Min Read

Epsilon’s ANZ manging director, Shane Hanby, has departed to become the managing director of Quantcast.

“After an incredible 1.5 years at Epsilon, working with exceptional teams and driving meaningful growth for brands across ANZ, I’m excited to take on a new challenge as Managing Director, ANZ at Quantcast,” Hanby posted on LinkedIn.

“Quantcast is at the forefront of digital advertising, helping brands and agencies navigate an evolving landscape.”

Prior to Epsilon, Hanby spent a year as MediaMath’s ANZ country manager. MediaMath filed for bankruptcy in June 2023.

B&T has contacted Epsilon and Quantcast for comment.

TAGGED:
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Follow:
Tom is B&T's editor and covers everything that helps brands connect with customers and the agencies and brands behind the work. He'll also take any opportunity to grab a mic and get in front of the camera. Before joining B&T, Tom spent many long years in dreary London covering technology for Which? and Tech.co, the automotive industry for Auto Futures and occasionally moonlighting as a music journalist for Notion and Euphoria.

