Epsilon’s Shane Hanby Departs For Quantcast

Epsilon’s ANZ manging director, Shane Hanby, has departed to become the managing director of Quantcast.

“After an incredible 1.5 years at Epsilon, working with exceptional teams and driving meaningful growth for brands across ANZ, I’m excited to take on a new challenge as Managing Director, ANZ at Quantcast,” Hanby posted on LinkedIn.

“Quantcast is at the forefront of digital advertising, helping brands and agencies navigate an evolving landscape.”

Prior to Epsilon, Hanby spent a year as MediaMath’s ANZ country manager. MediaMath filed for bankruptcy in June 2023.

B&T has contacted Epsilon and Quantcast for comment.