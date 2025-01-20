EPL, Wimbledon & Super Rugby Under One Roof: Optus Sport Considers Sale To Nine’s Stan

Stan Sport could soon be home to the English Premier League, with Optus reportedly considering a sale of its sports streaming platform, Optus Sport, to Nine.

According to an article published in the Australian Financial Review, sources close to the discussions confirmed Optus is looking to re-focus on its core telecommunications asses and approached potential buyers for expressions of interest last year.

One of the interested parties was Nine, whose streaming service Stan currently holds the rights to multiple international tennis tournaments as well as the UEFA Champions League and the Super Rugby, a deal which is expected to be extended for another five years in early 2025.

According to the sources, the discussions commenced in December 2024 and are still ongoing.

A deal with Stan would see the streamer become home to the English Premier League as well after Optus Sport took the rights to the competition off Foxtel back in 2016. The most recent broadcast deal, which is estimated to be worth around $100 million a year, runs until 2028 and also includes the Women’s Super League.

“All companies regularly review their businesses to ensure they are maximising value and realising their full potential,” an Optus spokesman told the AFR.

Nine declined to comment on the matter.

The news comes at a tumultuous time for the sports streaming landscape. At the end of last year, News Corp and Telstra confirmed that it had sold Foxtel to British streaming platform DAZN, a global sports streaming and entertainment company with more than 300 million viewers across 200 markets, in a deal valued at $3.4 billion.

Under terms of the agreement, Foxtel and its streaming businesses Kayo Sports and Binge will continue to operate under local management, led by CEO Patrick Delany, with News Corp retaining a 6 per cent equity interest in DAZN and a seat on its board.

Since Optus Sport entered the market in 2016, the landscape has changed rapidly, with new additions adding to an overly saturated market and increasing the cost of acquiring rights.

Over the past five years, Optus lost the rights to a number of soccer competitions to other streamers, including Stan Sport. Meanwhile, Paramount (and Ten) hold the rights to Socceroos, Matilda’s and A-League games.

While considered the pinnacle of sporting rights, Stan did not bid for the rights to the Premier League in 2021 due to the heft price tag that accompanied it.

It is believed that Optus is losing money under the current deals – a theory supported by the rising cost of a subscription to the streamer.

In an ever-evolving landscape, consolidation is seemingly becoming key, as Aussie’s grapple with the number of streaming platforms required to consume sporting content. With pressure mounting from investors, media companies are under pressure to cut costs while facing pressure from overseas services.