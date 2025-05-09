EPL Rights All But Clinched For Nine As Paramount Scores Exhibition Matches

Nine Entertainment’s bid for the English Premier League (EPL) rights all but confirmed as B&T understands that Paramount has acquired the rights to a series of exhibition matches only. The two had been competing for the entire rights package in Australia.

The re-selling deal, reportedly worth up to $100 million per year, would dethrone Optus Sport as the current local rights holder and significantly boost Stan’s sports streaming credentials.

In a sign of broader shifts in the football rights landscape, B&T understands Paramount may also be making a play, albeit for a smaller slice of the action.

B&T understands that while Stan is likely to land the full-season Premier League rights, Paramount is in talks to acquire rights to a package of exhibition matches, scheduled for later this year. While these games fall outside the regular competition, they could offer Paramount, which B&T understands did make a bid for the full rights, another entry point into the global football arena.

Paramount is no stranger to football. Through its Network 10 broadcast network and Paramount+ streaming platform, it already holds the domestic rights to the A-League, as well as all Socceroos and Matildas matches. The potential addition of EPL exhibition games would deepen its connection with Australian football audiences and bolster its premium sports offering.

The EPL negotiations follow months of speculation and come as Optus scales back its sports ambitions. Despite being only halfway through a $600 million six-year deal to broadcast the EPL from 2023 to 2028, the telco has already opted not to renew rights for La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, reflecting a strategic pivot back to its core telecommunications business.

Sources told The Australian that discussions between Stan and Optus have “progressed significantly” in recent weeks, and that a finalised deal is imminent.

The EPL, widely regarded as the most valuable football broadcast property in the world, would become the centrepiece of Stan Sport’s growing football portfolio, which already includes the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

Earlier speculation suggested a potential joint venture between Stan and Optus that would have seen the Optus Sport app absorbed into Stan. That now appears unlikely, with Stan reportedly pushing for a standalone deal granting it full exclusivity.

While Optus reportedly told The Australian there had been “no sale,” a spokesperson declined to comment further when approached by B&T. “All companies regularly review their businesses to ensure they are maximising value and realising their full potential – Optus is no different. We don’t comment on speculation,” the spokesperson said.

Nine Entertainment also declined to comment on the matter when contacted by B&T.

The EPL deal is part of Nine’s wider play to strengthen its sports offering, which now includes rugby, tennis, motorsport and football. Speaking at the Macquarie Australia Conference this week, Nine CEO Matt Stanton confirmed this week that the network is eyeing another high-profile target: the Formula 1 broadcast rights.

“Yep, definitely,” Stanton said when asked directly if Nine was interested in picking up the rights. He joked that Australian F1 driver Oscar Piastri’s epic early-season form may not be helping Nine’s negotiating position: “I am the only person cheering he doesn’t actually win,” Stanton quipped.

Currently, Foxtel holds exclusive rights to F1 until the end of 2025, but Piastri’s breakout season and the surging popularity of the sport, driven in part by Netflix’s Drive to Survive, has triggered a flurry of interest from local and global broadcasters.

If confirmed, the EPL deal would mark a major shake-up in Australia’s sports broadcasting landscape, ending Optus’ eight-year run as the home of the EPL and positioning Nine as a dominant force in live football coverage.

With Paramount poised to capitalise on exhibition matches, and Stan likely to lock in full-season rights, the next chapter of football broadcasting down under is shaping up to be fiercely competitive.