Entries Open For AMI Awards With New Lisa Ronson Award For Next Generation Marketing Leader

Lisa Ronson.

The Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has launched its AMI Marketing Excellence Awards for 2025.

Now in its 42nd year, the program celebrates creativity, innovation and impact at every stage of a marketing career.

New for this year is the Lisa Ronson Next Generation Marketing Leader Award recognises emerging professionals aged 35 and under who show outstanding leadership potential, creativity and a vision for the future of marketing. Finalists will be selected via written submission, recommendation and interview, with a strong focus on strategic thinking and career impact.

There’s also a new AI-Powered Marketing Campaign. This category recognises excellence in the use of artificial intelligence to drive marketing strategy, targeting, automation, personalisation or performance. Judges will look for campaigns where AI played a critical role in decision-making and delivered measurable results.

To support wider industry participation, individual entry pricing has been discounted—including flagship categories such as CMO of the Year and CPM of the Year—with early bird entries starting from just $225 for AMI members, available until 2 May 2025.

Non-member pricing this year includes a bonus one-year AMI Professional Membership, valued at $410—offering access to AMI’s full suite of benefits including networking, credentials and curated content.

The winners will be announced on 15 August.

