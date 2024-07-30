Entries Open For 2024 AiMCO Awards With New Categories Announced

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has opened its call for entries for the 2024 AiMCO Awards, which recognise the year’s best and brightest in Australia’s influencer marketing industry.

Entries are now open for the annual awards, for the brands, creators, agencies and businesses that are leading the way in influencer marketing nationally, engaging audiences through authentic, uniquely crafted content.

The AiMCO Awards, now in their fourth year, have quickly become the pinnacle for influencer marketing in Australia, particularly in their acknowledgment of exceptional and successful collaborations between brands and creators.

This year, the awards will focus on the theme of ‘The Creator Influence’, acknowledging the significant power of creator campaigns, and their place in the broader marketing industry.

Three new categories have been announced for this year’s awards: Best Creator Podcast, Best Gifting Campaign and Best Talent Agency.

The full list of categories includes:

Creator

Best Food & Beverage Creator

Best Beauty, Fashion & Style Creator

Best Comedy & Entertainment Creator

Best Gaming, Streamer Creator

Best Family, Parenting, Pets Creator

Best Home, Lifestyle, Travel, Auto Creator

Best Health, Fitness, Sport Creator

Best Business, Finance, Insurance or Telco Creator

Best Up & Coming Creator

Best Creator Podcast

Influence for Good

Industry

Best Large Agency or Business

Best Boutique Agency/Business

Best Talent Agency

Best Influencer Marketing, Technology or Service

Best Use of Data

Most Effective Campaign for ROI

Most Effective Collaboration/Partnership

AiMCO Trailblazer of the Year

Brand Awards

Best Beauty & Wellness Campaign

Best Business, Finance, Insurance or Telco Campaign

Best Entertainment & Gaming Campaign

Best Family, Parenting, Pets Campaign

Best Fashion & Style Campaign

Best Food & Beverage Campaign

Best Health, Fitness, Sport Campaign

Best Home, Lifestyle, Travel or Auto Campaign

Best Gifting Campaign

Influence for Good Campaign

The AiMCO Most Influential Award Creator Award and the AiMCO Most Influential Industry Award, the top awards of the night, will be chosen from the winners across the industry and creator categories. These awards are presented for outstanding work in influencer marketing, regardless of social media platform, or scale of the campaign.

“We are excited to put the official callout for entries for our 2024 AiMCO Awards. This year has already been exceptional for the Australian influencer community, with an incredible number of campaigns and partnerships. I’d encourage all of the nation’s influencer marketing industry to get involved in this year’s awards – it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase their work and celebrate their efforts, as well as raise the industry as a whole,” said AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall.

“The AiMCO Awards are now in their fourth year, and every year, the industry has just gone from strength-to-strength. We’ve added three new award categories this year to reflect the increase in influencer podcasts and gifting campaigns, as well as the growing number of talent agencies and their role in developing both successful creators and brand campaigns. We can’t wait to celebrate another landmark year for our industry”.

Comedy duo Lachlan and Austin Macfarlane, aka The Macfarlane Brothers, took out the top gong in 2023, being recognised as the most influential creators, as well as best comedy and entertainment creator for the year.

“Winning the Most Influential 2023 Creator Award was an incredible honour for us. The international exposure this award brought to our profile has opened up creative and business opportunities we never thought were possible a year ago,” the brothers said.

“It’s easy to lose sight of the reach that our self-produced work has, so being recognised for the time and effort we invest in our craft was incredibly gratifying”.

“The AiMCO Awards highlight the creativity, passion and innovation that drives influencer marketing. It was a huge honour to be acknowledged alongside creatives who inspire us. For us, this award signified that we were part of a community that encourages excellence and integrity in this industry”.

Nominations for the 2024 AiMCO Awards open on Wednesday, July 31, and close on Friday, September 27. Finalists will be released in December 2024, with winners announced at the award ceremony, set to be held in February next year.

Entry to the 2024 awards is via online written submission. All entries are judged by a AiMCO members, marketers and industry experts. Nominations are open to AiMCO members and non-members.