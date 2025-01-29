Enrichd Group Nabs Former Hearts & Science Strategy Boss Kim Dolengowski For GM Marketing & Strategy Role

Purpose-led specialist agency Enrichd Group has appointed former Hearts and Science chief strategy officer Kim Dolengowski as its new GM of marketing and strategy.

Dolengowski brings more than 14 years of experience working for Omnicom and IPG in both Australia and the USA. Enrichd Group described the hire as a “coup”.

“Kim will be an incredible asset to the agency. Her unique ability to identify brand opportunities and battle complex challenges through strategic and creative marketing solutions will be incredibly powerful for our clients. I’m excited to see the impact Kim’s skillset will have on the communities, clients and campaigns that we work with,” said Brent Richardson, CEO, The Enrichd Group.

“The opportunity to work on purpose-led campaigns has always energised me. I’m excited to now have the opportunity to stretch my skillset into marketing and consulting, working even more closely with clients on a range of challenges and opportunities. This is the stuff that really makes me tick. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves on cause’s close to my heart,” said Dolengowski.

The appointment follows the promotion of Alana Fechner to GM of Commercial and Impact and comes on the heels of incredible momentum for the agency with multiple new business wins in 2024.

Kim will join the leadership team working alongside Fechner and Group CEO, Brent Richardson.

Working with some of Australia’s leading brands and organisations (Oz Harvest, Greentech Renewable Energy, Greg Inglis’ Goanna Academy, On Side with the Mariners, the Investor Group on Climate Change and more), Enrichd Group delivers specialist media, marketing and consulting services for brands and business’ under the mantra of ‘Purpose as a Product’. Empowering clients by assisting them in enriching the lives of communities through the facilitation and delivery of campaigns and programs that provide true, measurable impact.

Want to learn more about how to win at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards? Sign up for our exclusive event!