Enigma Wins Indy Telco Infrastructure Co Gigacom

Independent full-service agency Enigma’s media division has been appointed by independent telecommunications infrastructure company GigaComm to lead its media strategy, planning and buying, including all performance media, following a competitive pitch.

The win sees Enigma Media take on a challenging brief requiring deep expertise in data, technology, and precision targeting to help drive GigaComm’s growth in the high-speed internet sector.

GigaComm, an innovative telecommunications infrastructure company, is expanding its ultra-fast, reliable, and affordable internet network to more apartments and businesses, reinforcing its mission to build better, more intelligent access networks and connect more people in Australia.

Enigma media executive director, Sally Lawrence (pictured above), said: “GigaComm operates in a highly competitive space, and our approach will harness the power of data, smart targeting, and performance-driven media to help influence customer decisions at the right time. We’re thrilled to partner with such an innovative challenger brand and such a lovely team.”

GigaComm is rolling out its technology across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, delivering gigabit speeds to provide a faster, more reliable alternative to legacy connections. As part of its commitment to bridging the digital divide, GigaComm is also extending its services to low-income households through partnerships with social housing providers. These initiatives give tenants access to high-speed internet at significantly reduced costs, with no installation or equipment fees.

With network builds already underway and more social housing partnerships in progress, GigaComm is committed to ensuring more people in Australia have access to the digital infrastructure needed to stay connected in an increasingly online world.

The GigaComm win reinforces Enigma Media’s strength in delivering strategic, data-driven media solutions that drive measurable business outcomes. It follows the appointments of Justin Ladmore to Chief Media Officer and Amy Dasciano as Managing Director, Media at Enigma as the Media division continues to grow.