Enigma Appoints Chris Stobbs To Lead Performance Media

Enigma announced the appointment of industry veteran Chris Stobbs as its new head of performance, as the agency strengthens its growing performance media team.

Stobbs will lead digital performance across the agency’s Sydney, Newcastle, and Brisbane operations, prioritising overarching client media strategy and business growth.

Stobbs has a rich background in digital strategy and media innovation. With more than two decades’ experience in digital, marketing, and performance media, he is well-known for delivering world-class results and business outcomes and leading highly successful teams.

Stobbs was previously the director of digital performance and ad technology at News Corp, where he led teams across performance media, customer success, ad operations, advertising product, and technology. He was also the business owner responsible for transforming the organisation’s commercial model through the smart use of technology, data, platforms, and partners.

Before this, he held leadership roles at News Xtend, where he was responsible for managing multiple digital, data, and customer success teams, and at 1000heads, where he was the APAC head of social and content strategy, delivering social strategies for leading global clients including Samsung, Optus, Microsoft, Cleanaway, UNIQLO, and Komatsu.

Stobbs will work closely with Enigma’s newly appointed executive director of digital, data & technology, Ren Frise, who will lead the digital acceleration at the agency, with its next-generation digital services offering to launch in July.

“Chris has a wealth of experience in the digital and performance media sector and has established himself as highly experienced, knowledgeable, and innovative in the space. He is well-known for his ability to lead at a high level and deliver results and outcomes for clients and we are delighted to have someone of his calibre on the Enigma team,” said Lisa Sutton Gardner, Enigma founder.

“I’m confident that Chris will significantly enhance our digital media operations. His knack for advanced ad tech and strategic planning will kick our growth into gear, sharpen our media strategies, and expand our industry connections”.

“With Chris leading the charge of our performance media offering, we’re set to attract new clients and boost results for existing clients, all while ramping up our team’s expertise”.

“Chris’ hire really underscores Enigma’s commitment to leading the industry in performance media solutions. It’s an exciting time for the business as we push the boundaries of media, creativity, and technology with a results-focused lens across the agency,” continued Gardner.

“Joining the Enigma team was a no-brainer. As someone who thrives in highly innovative, customer-centric environments, Enigma’s dedication to ground-breaking work and driving results for its clients makes it a good fit. I’m looking forward to working closely with the digital teams across the business to develop new strategies, and to look at ways to grow Enigma’s performance media solutions,” said Stobbs.

Stobbs’ appointment follows several significant hires for Enigma in recent months. Enigma has been busy bolstering its creative team, with the appointment of former The Monkeys and Emotive staffer Ciaran Miller-Stubbs as executive director, and Havas creative Matt Ennis as creative director in recent months. Stobbs’ appointment is effective immediately.