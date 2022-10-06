Engine Group And The Timber Framing Collective Launch Sustainable Campaign

The Timber Framing Collective has launched creative resources into the hands of the supply chain to promote industry category brand Timber Framing – The Ultimate Renewable™.

The environmentally focused launch campaign was the next step of a multifaceted strategy developed by Engine Group, helping the timber framing industry stand proudly and bring this sustainable material back into the hearts and minds of people building new homes across the nation.

Blaize Bennett, Timber Framing Collective spokesperson, said choosing timber is an important ethical choice that has a significant impact on our environment. “It’s the green choice at a time when green choices are important to Australians. We engaged Tim and the Engine team because we could feel a synergy with their passion for positive change. We had an important and powerful sustainability story that needed telling and the team has created a smart strategy that will empower the supply chain and they’ve wrapped it in inspiring creative. We are thrilled and it’s exciting to see such a strong reaction from across the sector,” said Bennett.

Tim Weger, strategist and managing director at Engine, said that without the advertising media spend of the competitor, it wasn’t as simple as creating some ads and buying audiences.

“We needed to leverage one of the industry’s greatest strengths and turn the tens of thousands of people in the supply chain into passionate advocates, encouraging and equipping them with the brand tools they need to share the unique and incredible green story of timber framing with their customers and networks,” said Weger.

The campaign is focused on getting these brand tools into the hands of the industry through an emotive, pointed message and strategic touchpoints, including spots in industry magazines, social video posts for industry to share, Ads on Wheels OOH and an interactive video brochure sent to the top 100 builders -complete with a screen to watch the video assets and a USB to access all the resources.

Engine Group is behind the entire strategy, which was developed through in-depth industry research and collaboration.

Weger said: “It involved a huge body of work with the help of talented people, including the Timber Framing Collective founding funding partners and funding supporters, industry stakeholders, people across the supply chain, research agency, production partners and a passionate Engine team covering strategy, marketing, account management, creative, production, design, digital and PR.”

The brand tools include a suite of 7 hero videos, brochures, social assets, posters, factsheets, merchandise and more, which has transformed the existing Timber Framing – The Ultimate Renewable™ category brand into a highly desirable asset to use and be aligned with, by sharing the remarkable green credentials of timber framing – the sustainable resource that locks up carbon, protects the air we breathe and helps build a better world.

