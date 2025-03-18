Endeavour Group Expands Partnership With Criteo To Maximise its Retail Media Offering

Criteo and Endeavour Group have announced an extension of their partnership, which will see Criteo become the company’s total on-site retail media solution partner. Endeavour Group is also the first company globally to transition from Microsoft’s PromoteIQ.

“We have been impressed with Criteo’s premium service and approach to our business. Our decision to expand our partnership and enlist Criteo as our retail media partner is a strategic step in Endeavour Group’s transformation to a more consolidated, single operating model positioned around our customer. Criteo is uniquely positioned to support our mission to maximise efficiency, effectiveness and experience for our customers,” said Martyn Raab, general manager, MixIn, Endeavour Group’s Retail Media division.

The partnership will enable Endeavour Group’s brands and agencies to supercharge their campaigns, boost performance and reporting capabilities through its newly optimised Retail Media Onsite Ad-Serving Platform powered by Criteo.

Criteo’s retail media solutions leverage cutting edge AI to inform and serve the best sponsored products and display ads for the consumer at the time of browsing. Its unique modular approach enables Criteo to create tailored solutions to suit each customer’s individual needs and adapt and scale in line with business growth and industry trends. Further, Criteo’s extensive analytics, reporting capabilities, and unparalleled attribution modelling will help elevate Endeavour Group’s presence in the $2.1 billion retail media market in Australia.

“Criteo’s world-class platform is designed and purpose-built with retailers, brands, and their agencies in mind, with the goal of providing long-term, sustainable revenue growth that benefits all the players in the ecosystem. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Endeavour Group, powering their retail media initiatives to enhance the experience and maximise return for their customers,” said Colin Barnard, managing director, ANZ, Criteo.

“Criteo’s retail media footprint in Australia has grown significantly in recent years with partners across major industries including health, beauty, fashion and quick commerce, and now is expanding into liquor industry. Criteo’s range of retail media solutions and ability to build to scale provides a richer experience for Australian businesses in a market that has had few options historically”.

As the retail media ecosystem continues to grow, the partnership between Criteo and Endeavour Group will create a more connected and engaging experience for customers, setting a new standard for innovation and success in the liquor and retail industry.