Emmy-Winner Tom Kuntz Directs Apple’s Back-To-School Campaign For Mac

Apple’s latest Mac campaign employs humour and clever college students to challenge those who think they’ve seen everything — Proving there’s nothing quite like a Mac.

Directed by Emmy-winner Tom Kuntz and featuring the work of Oscar-winning cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, the latest Mac campaign features a cast of characters who believe they know all there is to know about laptops. From the incredible performance of Apple silicon on Mac to its industry-leading battery life and Find My support that brings peace of mind, each film humorously illustrates that there’s truly no substitute for Mac.

“Powered”

College life means you’re on the go and multitasking, whether you’re running multiple apps, streaming lectures, and editing projects, all at once. This spot shows how MacBook Pro with Apple silicon can handle it all, no matter how much you throw at it.

“Charged”

With all-day battery life on MacBook Air, you don’t have to worry about carrying a charger or sitting close to an outlet.

“Found”

This spot, starring long-time film legend Gary Farmer, most recently seen in Reservation Dogs, illustrates how setting up Find My on your Mac can be a lifesaver — even when they’re offline.

Credits:
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Director: Tom Kuntz
Director of Photography: Hoyte Van Hoytema
Running on: TV, TVO, Pre-roll, Digital, Mastheads, In-article, Programmatic Video, Social




