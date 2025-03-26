Electrify Your Marketing: Winning Australia’s New Drivers

Back in the day, every agency worth its salt wanted a car. Nowadays, car ads are pretty boring, with some notable exceptions. The game has moved on. Here, Eb Yusuf, head of strategy at full-service media agency Yango, explains what you can do to cut through the motoring marketing malaise.

The last time I bought a car was in 2016, and the world was a very different place. Back then, electric cars were something only rich people could afford, and the word Corona meant one thing and one thing only: the beer Vin Diesel drinks in The Fast & The Furious.

Aussies, on average, replace their car every 5-7 years, which means I’m well overdue for an upgrade. But this time, I’m thinking differently, and so are most Aussies.

The Aussie car-buying mindset has undergone a revolution, with a new generation of consumers driven by evolving values coming of age and a wave of cutting-edge brands challenging legacy players. Traditional brand campaign models just don’t cut it anymore; it’s up to car brands to ensure they’re discoverable in all the right ways and in all the right places. Here are some things to consider when trying to engage Aussies on their auto purchase journey.

Education… but make it engaging

If the quiet luxury trend has taught us anything, it’s that flaunting brand names is no longer cool. It’s much cooler to invest in something that lasts, especially in a world where the economy is prone to unpredictable turns.

When it comes to a big-ticket purchase like a car, Aussies are looking for great performance and safety as well as a fuel option that helps them save money along the way. Investing in a flashy brand can backfire (especially when the CEO of that brand makes a fool of themselves on the global political stage). To truly connect, brands must transcend superficial branding and build trust by demonstrating safety and performance expertise through compelling narratives.

Research is power

PHEV, MHEV, BEV, FCEV? It’s a jargon jungle out there, and with 12+ new brands hitting Australia in 2025, things are about to get even more bloody confusing. Consumers will no longer rely on mainstream media alone for their intel, they will take the power into their own hands. And this time, traditional search will be complemented by other methods, like social search, AI powered search and good old fashioned word-of-mouth. Expect smarter, more sceptical buyers, and watch as they gravitate towards innovative brands, especially when they realise China’s dominance in the new energy space. Brands must ensure discoverability and the most efficient path is through driving genuine advocacy.

Gen Z is reshaping the conversation

According to the Commonwealth Bank, Gen Z’s EV loan applications quadrupled last year. They’re not just buying EVs; they’re making smart investments. Gen Z recognises the winning equation: lower EV prices, reduced running costs, and manageable loan repayments (all with the added bonus of being nicer to the planet). They’re seeing the long-term financial and environmental advantage. Their social influence is already altering search landscapes, their TikTok advocacy has the potential to influence broader consumer behaviours. Understanding Gen Z’s desires is not just about capturing their market; it’s the gateway to winning with broader audiences too.

The infrastructure paradox

While the EV market has expanded, offering more affordable options, Australia’s infrastructure is lagging. The shortage of charging stations, especially for our vast distances, means the EV market’s “low-hanging fruit” remains property owners with private garages, capable of installing their own chargers. Middle Australia needs range. With many ditching capital cities during lockdowns, as well as prioritising domestic getaways over expensive overseas trips in the current financial climate, long drives are back on the map. Aussies crave the freedom to drive without breaking the bank or harming the planet. With this it’s no wonder that hybrid sales are on the up, even as traditional car sales decline. For Australians anxious about charging infrastructure, hybrids offer a smoother, more reassuring transition to fully electric driving.

With Aussies prioritising practicality over prestige alongside an inquisitive mindset, the auto market is set to be more dynamic than ever before. With a new array of choice and technology, the power is firmly in the hands of consumers. Brands must prioritise strategic, multi-platform discoverability in order to win in the new world of auto marketing.