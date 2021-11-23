El Salvador To Build ‘Bitcoin City’ At The Base Of A Volcano

El Salvador To Build ‘Bitcoin City’ At The Base Of A Volcano
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele (main photo), announced on Saturday night that his government will build an ocean-side ‘Bitcoin City’ at the base of a volcano.

The idea was presented by Bukele as he spoke to a crowd of Bitcoin enthusiasts while sporting his signature backwards baseball cap and a white button up shirt.

Bukele said the ‘Bitcoin City’ would be in the eastern region of La Union and would get geothermal power from Conchagua volcano.

The high amounts of energy needed for Bitcoin production would not be much of an issue with the volcano by the city’s side.

The only tax collected in the city will be value-added tax.

Half of the collected value added tax will be used to pay the municipal bonds and the rest will be for municipal infrastructure and maintenance.

A bond offering would occur in early 2022, entirely in bitcoin, and 60 days after financing was ready, construction would begin said Bukele.

“Invest here and make all the money you want,” Bukele said.

“This is a fully ecological city that works and is energized by a volcano.”

In preparation for the new city, the El Salvadorian government is running a pilot bitcoin mining venture at another geothermal power plant next to the Tecapa volcano.

To attract investors, the government will provide land, infrastructure, and work for people.

Burkele also said that there would be no property, income or municipal taxes and the city would have zero carbon dioxide emissions.

There would be residential areas, malls, and restaurants just like any other city and an emphasis on digital education, technology and sustainable public transportation.

He also expressed some more ‘utopian’ ideas for the city such as it being circular in design and featuring a plaza that looked like a bitcoin symbol from the air.

Bukele went on to liken the city to those founded by Alexander the Great.

“If you want bitcoin to spread over the world, we should build some Alexandrias.”

Speaking to the crowd as well was Samson Mow, chief strategy officer of blockchain technology provider Blockstream.

Mow told the crowd the first 10-year issue, called the ‘volcano bond,’ would be worth $1 billion USD, back by bitcoin and carrying a coupon of 6.5%.

Half of the sum will go to buying Bitcoin on the market and other bonds would follow.

El Salvador plan to start selling some of the bitcoin after a five year lock-up to give investors an ‘additional coupon,’ according to Mow.

“This is going to make El Salvador the financial centre of the world,” said Mow.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Spotify Makes Major Change After Adele’s Album Request To Cancel Shuffle Option
  • Technology

Spotify Makes Major Change After Adele’s Album Request To Cancel Shuffle Option

Adele’s public appeal to have artists albums played in order by default has come to fruition with immediate effect. Although many artists before Adele have campaigned for features like this in the past, her enormous star power has single handedly caused Spotify to change their interface. After Adelle wrote in a tweet, “This was the […]

Study: DOOH, Online & TV Set to Benefit The Most As Third-Party Cookies Get Phased Out
  • Technology

Study: DOOH, Online & TV Set to Benefit The Most As Third-Party Cookies Get Phased Out

The majority of the global browser market has now phased out third-party cookies in response to protecting users’ privacy and personalising a connection with the modern consumer. With Google Chrome, which controls the majority of the global browser market, following suit next year, 65.15 per cent of the browser market will be open to new […]

Gathering Customer Data Effectively To Create Great Customer Experiences
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Gathering Customer Data Effectively To Create Great Customer Experiences

In this guest post, Paula Sartini (pictured below), founder and CEO at BrandQuantum, says the secret to using data for fantastic customer experiences is being able to engage customers not merely spy on them… While customers seek tailored and personalised experiences that delight, often these experiences feel generic and do not deliver the desired response […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
18 Small Aussie Publishers Unite To Seek Deal With Google & Facebook
  • Media
  • Technology

18 Small Aussie Publishers Unite To Seek Deal With Google & Facebook

Eighteen of Australia’s small news publishers who produce public-interest journalism, are banding together, to negotiate collectively to secure commercial agreements with Google and Facebook for supply of news content on their platforms. Called the Public Interest Publishers Alliance, these important Australian publishers, from around Australia, attract multicultural audiences, focus on issues at a local and […]

The Works’ Doug Nicol: Why Google’s US Financial Services Play Was Just Too Hot To Handle
  • Opinion
  • Technology

The Works’ Doug Nicol: Why Google’s US Financial Services Play Was Just Too Hot To Handle

In this guest post, The Works’ partner, Douglas Nicol (pictured below), says Google’s plans to play in the financial services space may have stalled (failed?) but there’s still plenty of lessons to be had from the attempt and plenty of players waiting to fill the void… This month Google axed its plans to launch a […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
M&C Saatchi Celebrates 25 Years Of Creative Leader Tom McFarlane
  • Advertising

M&C Saatchi Celebrates 25 Years Of Creative Leader Tom McFarlane

Last week, M&C Saatchi celebrated 25 years of one of Australian advertising’s most influential and effective creative leaders, Tom McFarlane. McFarlane – who brought the brand to the Australian market – has been responsible for M&C Saatchi’s most recognised clients and works, as well as some of Australia’s most iconic ad campaigns, including 100% Pure […]

Zip Business Appoints Mindbox To Help Boost Growth
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Zip Business Appoints Mindbox To Help Boost Growth

Zip business have appointed strategic marketing, insights and media consultancy company Mindbox to help boost growth. Mindbox will drive digital advertising and engagement, and manage associated data for Zip Business. Mindbox use AI-driven digital advertising and retargeting strategy to reach clients and provide a client the business intelligence it needs to make informed decisions. Zip […]

T Australia Debuts Issue 4 With Daniel Ricciardo Smouldering On The Cover
  • Media

T Australia Debuts Issue 4 With Daniel Ricciardo Smouldering On The Cover

The new issue of T Australia, The New York Times Style Magazine has launched, featuring a photoshoot and exclusive interview with the celebrated Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. Famed for his humour and honesty, Daniel Ricciardo is one of the biggest personalities in Australian sport. In a candid interview, he speaks to the writer Emma Pegrum […]

Hungry Jacks and WARHEADS Collaborate For A Summer of Sour Frozen Drinks
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Hungry Jacks and WARHEADS Collaborate For A Summer of Sour Frozen Drinks

Hungry Jack’s and WARHEADS have teamed up to ensure the summer market winces and sucks in its cheeks with the release of new WARHEADS Sour Bursties Frozen Drinks range. The deliciously diabolical team-up follows the burger chain’s successful 2019 launch of frozen beverage Bursties. This time, however, instead of customers tasting bursts of juicy fruit, […]

Hivestack Selected As The Supply Side Platform For BrandSpace
  • Advertising

Hivestack Selected As The Supply Side Platform For BrandSpace

Digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company, Hivestack announced today that it has been selected as the Supply Side Platform (SSP) for Scentre Group’s BrandSpace. Through this agreement, Scentre Group are offering private marketplace deals and open exchange buys to Hivestack’s buy-side partners that use the Hivestack demand side platform or integrated omnichannel demand […]

Why Agency Egos Have Become A Dirty Word
  • Opinion

Why Agency Egos Have Become A Dirty Word

This columnist says agencies need to start ditching the egos. Except on the D-floor or at any cliff-diving tournament.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Sling & Stone Announce New Inclusive Paid Parental Leave And Pregnancy Loss Policies
  • Marketing

Sling & Stone Announce New Inclusive Paid Parental Leave And Pregnancy Loss Policies

The new inclusive policies introduced by PR agency Sling & Stone will cover all ‘Slingers’ across its Australia, New Zealand and US teams. The paid parental leave policy gives any employee up to 12 weeks paid parental leave at full pay. This includes both primary and secondary carers equally. ‘Slingers’ can access the policy benefits […]

Val Morgan Outdoor Acquires Zap Fitness Gym Network
  • Media

Val Morgan Outdoor Acquires Zap Fitness Gym Network

Australian outdoor media network, Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO) has recently acquired Fitness and Lifestyle Group’s Zap Fitness gym network. Zap Fitness are the latest addition to the VMO active network, which comprises 4,000 screens across more than 1,100 locations. Zap Fitness will be joining Fitness First, Goodlife, Anytime Fitness, Fernwood, Belgravia Leisure Centres, City Fitness, […]