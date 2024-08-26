Edge & Nibble Merge To Create Nibble Edge, Hopes To Take Bigger Bite Of Evolving Agency Market

Creative and content agency Edge and digital experience specialist Nibble Digital, have merged to create Nibble Edge; a 30-person digital creative agency.

The merger brings together a diverse set of strategic experience and the ability to provide agile solutions via its established overseas delivery hub.

The merger follows years of close collaboration between the two firms. The combination provides clients with end-to-end communications and digital experiences; brand and creative strategy backed up by high-volume, high-velocity delivery.

Edge was founded more than 20 years ago by Fergus Stoddart and others as one of the early-mover content agencies in the market and has developed into a full-service creative, content and media agency. Edge has enjoyed a long track record of delivering creative and strategy work across different industries spanning finance, food & beverages, retail, education and health.

Nibble specializes in UX/UI design, web development and creative production having been founded five years ago by Deepika Rodrigo and Dorian Simes. The agency has a history of consistent growth built on its reputation for innovative digital product design and cost-effective solutions from its overseas team to serve clients.

The overseas team is based in Chennai, India and now sits at more than 20 designers, developers and producers with a creative production studio that delivers thousands of digital assets for its clients.

Nibble will significantly deepen the combined firm’s expertise in financial services bringing a suite of Fintech and Investment management clients across including Global X and Fidelity. Nibble also has strong B2B experience across manufacturing, tech and construction.

Deepika Rodrigo will take the reins as managing director. Deepika comes with a successful 15-year track record of working with Australian brands including Citibank, Westpac, AMP and Sydney Opera House, delivering digital solutions through offshore teams.

Rodrigo commented, “Over the past year, clients have consistently highlighted the opportunity for us to bring more creative and strategic thinking and tie it in seamlessly with our digital experience work and cost-efficient production. The merger with Edge makes this possible. As long as we start with some smart thinking, with the technology now available and the slick processes we bring to glue everything together, our agile teams, available around the clock, can execute ideas incredibly quickly.”

Edge’s founding director, Fergus Stoddart, said the merger will provide transformational value delivery for clients.

“We think there’s a clear opportunity to disrupt the value proposition within our industry and provide effective digital and creative solutions for brands. We want to sit alongside clients complementing their resources.

“Over the years, Edge has done lots of great creative thinking and strategic work, but the end delivery has not always reached its full potential as we could not influence the digital experience or roll out the production as extensively as the ideas warranted. Combining Edge’s creativity with Nibble’s digital expertise and cost efficiency is a game changer. Now, we can deliver more value for less, meeting clients’ increasingly dynamic demands. As far as I know, there’s no other independent agency of our size with a similar creative focus that has this capability, which is very exciting.”

“But the big thing for me is working with great people and making sure we enjoy what we do every day. I love working with Deepika, Dorian, and the Nibble team, they’ve got great energy and they make sure things are fun and easy for clients. After years of successfully collaborating with them on lots of different projects, it was time to formalise our partnership.”

The merged agency is working on several new initiatives to launch to the market soon.