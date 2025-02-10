B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!

B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are gearing up for a night of glam and celebrations on Thursday 13 March. With entries now closed, lock in the night in your calendars and buy your tickets now!

The night will reveal who wins the People’s Choice Award (voting begins next week, stay tuned!) and who will be crowned the top of their game in all corners of the advertising, media and marketing industries.

While the Awards is a night to celebrate this year’s class of high achievers, particularly the next generation of our industry, it’s also a chance to mingle with your industry peers and have fun!

It’s your time to get dolled up, grab a drink and hit the dance floor. Secure your tickets now!

We’re so inspired by all the previous winners of the Awards and we honestly can’t wait to see what’s in store for this year. And we can’t wait to see all of you there supporting the rising stars of our industry.

Check out these pictures below from last year’s Awards night. When we say glam, we mean it!

People’s Choice Poll opens: Thursday 13 February
Judging period: Wednesday 12 February – Monday 24 February 2025
People’s Choice Poll: Monday 24 February 2025
Finalists announced: Thursday 27 February 2025
Early bird tickets close: Monday 3 March 2025
Awards night THURSDAY 13 MARCH 2025, The Metro Theatre, Sydney.

Take a look at some of last year’s glitz and glamour below.

  

