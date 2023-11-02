Eardrum Cues Summer With Hendrick’s Gin

Audio specialist agency Eardrum has created a playful national summer radio campaign for Hendrick’s Gin.

The high-energy ads feature a charismatic barman conducting proceedings while celebrating the unique flavour cues of the gin, including the all-important cucumber garnish.

“The ability to reach our audience at exactly the right time of the evening makes audio extremely compelling, but capturing our distinctive highly visual brand personality has always been a challenge. The Eardrum team totally nailed it,” said Nathan James, marketing manager at Hendrick’s Gin & Innovation.

Across the 30 and 15-second spots, there is a celebration of summer, the end of the week, and the end of the day – all perfect moments for the refreshingly curious flavour infusions found in Hendrick’s.

“Once we combined the Gatsby-esque sonic world with the ‘cue the…’ format, the rest of the campaign fell into place,” said Ralph van Dijk, founding creative director of Eardrum, “The theme was then carried right through to the live reads and sponsorship messages”.

Hendrick’s Gin’s refreshingly curious creative airs nationally across the ARN and NOVA networks.

Credits

Client: William Grant & Sons Pty Ltd

Marketing Manager – Hendrick’s Gin & Innovation: Nathan James

Brand Manager – Hendrick’s Gin & Innovation: Yosheen Naidoo

Agency: Eardrum

Executive Creative Director: Ralph van Dijk

Creative Director: Ralph van Dijk

Copywriters: Ralph van Dijk, Charlie Garber

Producer: Lesley Chambers

Audio Post: Sonar Music

Head of Sound: Timothy Bridge

Producer: Louis Moore