Dulux NZ Takes To The Skies In New OOH Work Via MBM & Pitchblack

Dulux NZ, MBM and Pitchblack have teamed up with LUMO to launch ‘Dulux Colours of New Zealand LIVE’, a dynamic digital campaign that brings the colours of New Zealand’s skies and landscapes to life in real-time.

Using cameras attached to five key LUMO billboards across the country, the campaign captures live footage of the sky and surrounding scenery behind each screen.

This footage is displayed on the billboards, creating a transparent effect so audiences can see the skyline as it changes throughout the day and into the night.

The result is a visually stunning integration of the physical and digital worlds, making the billboards feel like an extension of the environment itself.

Appearing over the live feed will be Dulux Colours of New Zealand swatches, automatically updating every two minutes to reflect the real-time colours in the background. As the sky shifts, audiences will see a fresh snapshot, accompanied by Dulux shades that best represent the scene.

Shontelle Crosswell, Dulux NZ head of marketing, said the campaign is about celebrating New Zealand’s colours and inspiring homeowners to start their painting project.

“Nature is one of the best sources of inspiration for colours, and these billboards bring that idea to life in a fresh and innovative way.

“Choosing the right colours can be overwhelming – there are so many options to choose from, and they need to work together harmoniously. This campaign, along with our new ‘Find Your Dream Exterior Colour Scheme’ project guide, helps simplify the process by showcasing colour combinations inspired by our beautiful local landscapes.”