CampaignsNewsletter

Dulux NZ Takes To The Skies In New OOH Work Via MBM & Pitchblack

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Dulux NZ, MBM and Pitchblack have teamed up with LUMO to launch ‘Dulux Colours of New Zealand LIVE’, a dynamic digital campaign that brings the colours of New Zealand’s skies and landscapes to life in real-time.

Using cameras attached to five key LUMO billboards across the country, the campaign captures live footage of the sky and surrounding scenery behind each screen.

This footage is displayed on the billboards, creating a transparent effect so audiences can see the skyline as it changes throughout the day and into the night.

The result is a visually stunning integration of the physical and digital worlds, making the billboards feel like an extension of the environment itself.

Appearing over the live feed will be Dulux Colours of New Zealand swatches, automatically updating every two minutes to reflect the real-time colours in the background. As the sky shifts, audiences will see a fresh snapshot, accompanied by Dulux shades that best represent the scene.

Shontelle Crosswell, Dulux NZ head of marketing, said the campaign is about celebrating New Zealand’s colours and inspiring homeowners to start their painting project.

“Nature is one of the best sources of inspiration for colours, and these billboards bring that idea to life in a fresh and innovative way.

“Choosing the right colours can be overwhelming – there are so many options to choose from, and they need to work together harmoniously. This campaign, along with our new ‘Find Your Dream Exterior Colour Scheme’ project guide, helps simplify the process by showcasing colour combinations inspired by our beautiful local landscapes.”

Related posts:

  1. Smith’s Unveils Tantalising New OOH, Social & Creator Campaign
  2. Rebel Unites All Codes In ‘Football Is Everything’ Campaign Via The General Store
  3. Clarks Celebrates 200 Years In Business With Film Starring Liam Gallagher, Wu-Tang Clan & More
  4. Which Brands Scored A Touchdown? B&T’s Full Play-By-Play Of All The Super Bowl Ad Action
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Extra_NuggetGif
Macca’s Taps Into Fandom, Asking ‘What Side Are You On?’ In New McSmart Campaign Via DDB Sydney
Accenture Joins Meta, Google In Icing DEI Policies
JOLT_77-Khyber-Pass-Road-Grafton_NZ
JOLT Celebrates 100 Screens In New Zealand Following Launch Of Data Platform Spark Intelligence
Inclusivity With Impact: Why Multicultural Media Should Be Part Of Every Mass Marketing Campaign
Register Lost your password?