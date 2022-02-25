Drumstick Launches Campaign For Decadent New Flavours

Drumstick Launches Campaign For Decadent New Flavours
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Drumstick has recreated their signature Drummy rip to promote the launch of the ultimate decadent snack – two new fudge flavours in S’Mores and Choc Hazelnut.

The new “Fudge is Here” campaign via SDWM spans across TVC, OOH, digital, social and transit.

“We’re really excited to introduce our new Drumstick Fudge range,” said Peters Ice Cream head of marketing, Andrea Hamori.

“We wanted to have some fun and a bit of a laugh whilst continuing to build on our brand platform, and I think the team alongside SDWM have achieved that in a big way.”

Director and Founder at SDWM, Jarrick Lay, added, “It’s great to see this extension of our Drumstick’s ‘Summer’s Here’ campaign come to life.

“Mitch and The Producers have done a superb job capturing the fun and energy whilst giving a fresh spin.”

The campaign extends into TikTok, spearheaded by the comedic duo, The Inspired Unemployed, with Drumstick’s “Rip into Summer” TikTok challenge where TikTokkers are invited to create their own DIY Drumstick ad.

 

CREDITS

Client: Peters Ice Cream

Head of Marketing, Andrea Hamori

Creative Lead, Damian Kelly

Senior Brand Manager, Tara Cook

Creative Agency: SDWM

Creative Founder, James Orr

Design Founder, Jake Turnbull

Business Founder, Jarrick Lay

Art Director, Kean Szczur

Copywriter, Liv Gorman

Copywriter, Sebastian Covino

Designer, Rohan Hill

Account Manager, Caterina O’Brien

Production Company: Producers

Director, Mitch Kennedy

Executive Producer, Tanya Spencer

Production Assistant, Georgia Rankin

Post Producer, Samara Keune

Casting: Miss Jane Casting Agency

Please login with linkedin to comment

Drumstick SDWM

Latest News

How My First Pitch Experience Helped Me Find My ‘Why’
  • Opinion

How My First Pitch Experience Helped Me Find My ‘Why’

In this guest post, Nader Ibrahim (main photo), associate business development manager at MediaCom, talks his learnings from his first-ever global pitch… Like every self-respecting Gen-Z exec building their career, I think about what’s my ‘why’. I’ve always been fascinated with the hustle in the agency environment, especially around pitching for new business, and its […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
JobAdder Unveils Swanky Brand Refresh & Website Amid Expansion Plans
  • Media
  • Technology

JobAdder Unveils Swanky Brand Refresh & Website Amid Expansion Plans

Global recruitment software solution, JobAdder, has today unveiled a new website and brand expression as part of a major branding project. The refresh has been designed in partnership with creative agency, WolfKing, after conducting a series of global interviews with staff, industry influencers, customers and non-customers within the recruitment sector, as well as carrying out […]