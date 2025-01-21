Droga5 Aotearoa Promtoes Rosie Grayson To GM & EP

Droga5 Aotearoa has promoted Rosie Grayson to general manager and executive producer for New Zealand, effective immediately.

In her previous role as head of integrated production, Grayson helped to build on the foundations of The Monkeys, now Droga5, in the region.

She will continue to support the agency’s ongoing creative success and join up opportunities to further utilise Accenture Song’s broader strengths.

Storm Day, New Zealand lead of Accenture Song and CEO of Droga5 Aotearoa says, “Rosie has played a key role in shaping the creative and cultural landscape at The Monkeys and now Droga5 here in Aotearoa.

“She brings a unique blend of strategic leadership, production expertise, and a deep understanding of how to drive exceptional work and results.

“Her unwavering integrity and vision have influenced not just our agency culture but the way we collaborate with clients to produce innovative, impactful work.”

Grayson added, “Creativity and creative excellence have always been my drivers, which is why I’m excited to take on a broader role at Droga5. The agency has always been a champion of groundbreaking work and with New Zealand chief creative officer Damon Stapleton at the creative helm, we have a winning combination.

“I look forward to building on the momentum we have already achieved here in Aotearoa.”