Droga5 ANZ’s Tara Ford To Lead Cannes Lions Brand Experience & Activation Jury

Droga5 ANZ’s and Accenture Song APAC’s chief creative officer Tara Ford has been named president of the Cannes Lions Brand Experience & Activation jury.

The jury presidents will help benchmark excellence across the world’s very best creative and effective work. This year’s presidents also include Ali Ali, co-founder and film director, Good People Films, who represents Egypt on the line-up for the first time, as the Film Craft Lions jury president.

Cannes Lions has also renamed the Social & Influencer Lions to the Social & Creator Lions, to acknowledge the growing role of creators in the marketing landscape. Beth Keamy, chief digital officer at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global, will serve as the president for this rejigged Lion.

In its 10th anniversary year, Glass: The Lion for Change is being redefined to reflect a more expansive vision for social equity. In 2025, the Award’s scope will broaden beyond gender to celebrate creative excellence that promotes more equitable representation across a wider range of communities – from disability and race to sexuality and social inequity. Entrants will be asked to identify the specific community their work represents, outline the problem it seeks to address and demonstrate its meaningful and long-lasting impact. KR Liu, global head of disability innovation, Google, a celebrated advocate for inclusion and innovation, will play a vital role as Jury President in championing these transformative creative solutions.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “We are excited to welcome a diverse and forward-thinking group of leaders who understand the transformative power of creative excellence to drive business growth and impact. All experts in their field, their incredible talent, combined with the commitment and leadership they bring to their roles, ensures the highest levels of integrity and rigor in the judging process. We thank them for all that they will bring to the important task ahead of them in June.”