Dramatic Moment A News Reader Quits Live To Air To Join The Fight Against Putin

A popular Ukrainian newsreader has used his final bulletin to tell viewers he had joined the army and was off to fight the Russians.

Orest Drymalovsky, 29, signed off with: ‘That’s all for now. It’s time for me to change my usual place of work, this cosy studio I love, for a military uniform.

“And for me, it’s a personal finish today.

“This was my last broadcast before I am mobilised to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He will take up arms next week, and he thanked viewers for their support.

“I ask you to believe in the Armed Forces, to help the Armed Forces and to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said. “There is no other way to victory.”

Drymalovsky believed it was every military-age man’s obligation to fight Putin’s forces and comes amid thousands of Ukranians heading overseas to escape a call up. He has since become a pin-up boy for recruitment.

In a later interview Drymalovsky said: “I want to work in Ukraine, I want to create a family here and build my own business, I want my future children to live here.

“For all this to happen, the state must be preserved.

“To save the state, you need to join the army when the state needs it.

“The logic is as simple as possible,” he said.

Drymalovsky admitted he was scared and said he’d taken a first aid course and done fire training.

“Is this enough? Of course not.

“I want to perceive mobilisation as a challenge.

“I will try to constantly improve my skills in order to be as effective as possible where I will be,” he said.