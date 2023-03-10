Dove Launches “#TurnYourBack” Influencer Campaign In Response To TikTok Filter, Via Oglivy & DAVID

Dove Launches “#TurnYourBack” Influencer Campaign In Response To TikTok Filter, Via Oglivy & DAVID
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Dove has launched “#TurnYourBack” a campaign in response to the viral Bold Glamour filter on TikTok.

The influencer-led campaign has been developed by Oglivy and its creative satellite agency DAVID.

Creators are sharing how they feel about the Bold Glamour filter, which has been used more than 15 million times. The filter looks slightly too real, with TikTok users outside the campaign expressing their shock at just how good it is.

“No filter should tell you how to look. 80 per cent of girls are already using filters by the age of 13. It’s no wonder their perception of beauty and their self-esteem are distorted,” said Dove.

“Help reverse the damage. #TurnYourBack on the Bold Glamour filter and digital distortion. Real beauty is bold.”

@dove No filter should tell you how to look. 80% of girls are already using filters by the age of 13. It’s no wonder their perception of beauty and their self-esteem are distorted. Help reverse the damage. #TurnYourBack on the Bold Glamour filter and digital distortion. Real beauty is bold. #RealBeautyIsBold #Dove #LetsChangeBeauty #NoDigitalDistortion #BeautyCommunity #SelfEsteem ♬ original sound – dove

The influencer-led campaign will continue to roll out with additional large-scale digital content and OOH executions.

@brookepaintain It’s time to stand together with @dove and change society’s beauty standards✨ Because #realbeautyisbold and we’re already beautiful 🌻🧚🏼‍♂️💕 No Filter Needed 🚫Join me and #TurnYourBack on Bold Glamour! #Nodigitaldistortion #letschangebeauty #ad ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

 

@nadyaokamoto Excited for this @dove partnership because I can’t remember a single day in the last nearly two decades on social media that I haven’t been exposed to or influenced by digital distortion. It’s time to #TurnYourBack to #BoldGlamour and #NoDigitalDistortion. #LetsChangeBeauty #DovePartner ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

 

@issathicknation We don’t need filters to look or feel beautiful! Join me and @dove as we turn our backs on digital distortion and stand together in loving acceptance of our real and true beauty #turnyourback #boldglamour #realbeautyisbold #nodigitaldistortion #letschangebeauty ♬ original sound – Issathicknation

The filter launched while Ogilvy was hosting a global creative meeting with its global creative community.

The brief was put out as a Borderless Brief to the creative community and in less than a day it had more than 250 slides worth of ideas. The team chose “#TurnYourBack”, which was created by DAVID Madrid and Ogilvy UK with production assistance from DAVID São Paulo.

“The irony is not lost on me that I learned about this filter while standing in a room of global creatives talking about the ways we can use emerging technologies to create a positive impact,” said Liz Taylor, Ogilvy’s global chief creative officer.

“When technology penetrates culture in harmful ways, we have a moral obligation to stand up and take action. The Bold Glamour filter reinforces the toxic beauty standards that Dove has been working to abolish. Glamour has never been about conforming to just one look or one standard, and we need to galvanise people to take a stand against the damage that digital distortion is having on young people. Watching how our team came together with passion, fight, and true borderless creativity to take on this issue was a powerful example of how together we can change beauty.”

Daniel Fisher, global executive creative director at Ogilvy, added, “Watching how we came together as a global network to turn this around in six days from brief to going live gave me goosebumps and brought back memories of ‘Courage is Beautiful.’ Like that work, this campaign is hugely timely and important, and I hope it will go on to make a similar impact. Filters like this might feel like a bit of fun but they are potent tools that are destroying the self-esteem of millions of young girls.”

