DoubleVerify Is Raising The Bar In APAC

DoubleVerify held an exclusive event in Sydney last week discussing its Raising the Bar in APAC report, produced in collaboration with the World Advertising Research Centre (WARC), and has sought to tackle the complexity of AI, the fight for attention and new ad frontiers in the evolving APAC ad ecosystem.

Lead image: Imran Masood, country manager AUNZ, DoubleVerify.

Having interviewed over 300 marketers across an array of countries including Australia, DoubleVerify did a deep dive into the imperative need for media quality and attention metrics to drive performance for advertisers in APAC.

Susie Mather, the senior client partner at DoubleVerify, spoke on the Raising the Bar in APAC report where she highlighted four key trends: an increasingly fragmented ecosystem, the unique retail media developments in the region, the issue of the attention economy and the AI transformation of advertising.

Within these trends were the sharp rise of CTV and gaming ads in the region, as well as concerns over brand suitability risks and verifiability.

On the issue of verifiability, Mather said there was a disconnect between what marketers say they are doing and what is actually happening.

“Our research with WARC shows most of the marketers agree that measuring media quality is important, and even more say that they’re using verification tools for their campaigns. But what we’re seeing is there is a gap between what people are saying and actually what they’re doing,” Mather said, adding that this leads to media wastage and risk.

The rise of retail media networks is at the forefront of the Raising the Bar in APAC report, which noted that 99 per cent of marketers in the region are looking to increase their retail media spend over the coming year.

“Local e-commerce marketplaces have grown in popularity as actual discovery channels, beating out social media and Google search,” Mather said.

On the issue of AI, Mather compared the technology to the Industrial Revolution and the creation of the printing press in terms of its significance. She also argued that we are in the midst of a time of substantial innovation, as was the population during those periods.

DoubleVerify is being proactive in tackling AI-generated fraud and misinformation, something critical for the media landscape as the company predicts 90 per cent of online content to be produced by AI in 2030. The rise of content mills, deep fakes, fraud and political misinformation have become the hot-button issues around AI. Jack Smith, the global chief product officer at DoubleVerify, said the firm is addressing all four in its work.

As content production soars, so do consumers’ appetites for content. In a separate recent study conducted by DoubleVerify and Sapio, almost 70 per cent of APAC respondents reported spending more time-consuming online content now than they did pre-pandemic.

Ali Bremner, media lead at TPG Telecom who was interviewed for the report, said that attention metrics will help navigate the challenges of engaging audiences in an increasingly fragmented digital landscape.

“As the media landscape becomes increasingly fragmented in regard to consumption, test and learn strategies have to diversify and embrace these new frontiers in media. The continued development of brand metrics in reporting have been instrumental in providing advertisers with another viewpoint on how new media channels perform compared to more traditional mediums,” he explained.

DoubleVerify’s Raising the Bar in APAC report comes at an essential time for advertising in APAC and makes for an essential read for anyone in the industry. Download the report here.