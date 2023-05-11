DoubleVerify Launches Programmatic Pre-Bid Attention Optimisation Segments

asian man plays mobile games on sofa in the evening at home
Edited by B&T Magazine
    DoubleVerify, announced today the expansion of its performance solutions to include pre-bid attention optimisation segments – enabling brands and agencies to maximise campaign performance at scale by identifying inventory characterised by high attention.

    “As the demand for alternate performance currencies heats up, attention-based measurement is becoming increasingly essential to advertisers seeking to drive better outcomes,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Now, DV is driving to close the performance loop by introducing programmatic pre-bid segments that enable brands to focus on media correlated with delivering stronger campaign metrics. We have already seen exceptional results, proving that our attention metrics have the power to drive meaningful business outcomes. Building on the success of DV’s Authentic Attention, an MRC-accredited measurement solution, we are excited to provide advertisers with innovative attention activation segments to further enhance campaign performance.”

    DV’s Universal Attention Segments are powered by best-in-class machine learning and data from DV Authentic Attention, the company’s flagship Attention solution. These industry-leading segments are updated daily and leverage all of DV’s attention data globally, offering brands a unique and easy-to-activate solution to avoid low-attention placements and improve performance by optimising toward high-attention inventory.

    “Our new solution highlights our capacity to provide brands with an end-to-end approach to attention-based campaign performance,” said Daniel Slotwiner, SVP of attention, DoubleVerify. “DV performance solutions now establish a continuous feedback loop between attention activation, measurement and optimisation – ultimately enhancing campaign performance and business outcomes.”

    Last month, DV appointed Slotwiner to oversee the company’s comprehensive attention initiatives, including product innovation, strategy, commercialisation, industry research and insights. Previously, Slotwiner led ad effectiveness research at Facebook for ten years, worked on competitive research at Google, and was VP of Measurement at GoPuff, focused on activating data for retail media.

    DV’s new attention segments are available to all advertisers and are accessible across leading demand-side platforms, including Amobee, MediaMath and Invest DSP. Other DSPs will follow, including Adobe Advertising, DeepIntent, Quantcast and Viant.

    “DV’s attention solution analyses over 50 data points on the exposure of a digital ad and consumer’s engagement with a digital ad,” said Terence Freeman, senior director partnerships, MediaMath. “To now bring that data into the media-buying environment is a game changer, enabling our advertisers to better optimise campaigns and ensure they’re only buying top-performing media.”

    “DoubleVerify’s pre-bid attention segments strengthen our platform’s holistic offering around attention, as it emerges as a key metric across the media ecosystem,” said Karim Rayes, chief product officer, Tremor International and the parent company of Amobee. “This new offering will allow our clients to identify top-performing inventory and optimise performance through an easy and automated process.”

    In the upcoming months, DV will launch Dynamic Attention Segments exclusive to its customers. In addition to attention insights, these segments will leverage each brand’s existing media quality settings and specific performance data, allowing for customised optimisations based on the advertiser’s unique profile. This will contribute to even greater improvements in campaign performance.

    DV Authentic Attention is an MRC-accredited and privacy-friendly measurement solution that does not rely on cookies. DV Authentic Attention analyses over 50 data points at the impression level on the exposure of a digital ad and consumer’s engagement with a digital ad and device, in real-time. For exposure, DV evaluates an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of the screen, video presentation, audibility, and more.

    For engagement, DV analyses key user-initiated events that occur while the ad creative is exposed, including user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions. Exposure and Engagement ladder up into the DV Attention Index, an overarching measure of attention that provides key insight into campaign performance.

