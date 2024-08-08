Doritos Launches Out-Of-This-World XXL Campaign

Doritos has launched an out-of-this-world snacking experience with its brand-new Doritos XXL range in its latest integrated campaign helmed by VaynerMedia, Mango Communications and TRIO (PHD) Media.

Doritos XXL features bigger, crunchier and bolder chips* and four unique flavours- Ultimate Cheddar, Inferno Chilli & Lime, Smokehouse BBQ and Tangy Salsa.

The campaign celebrates Dorito’s mission to deliver unexpected, bold and exciting experiences by urging Aussie snackers to step outside of their ‘earthly’ comfort zone and taste the new otherworldly range with caution.

Following the announcement on 24th July that Doritos XXL would be crash landing into retailers around Australia, an influencer partnership with Rachael Evren went live, teasing the sighting of an unidentified space chip to mark the arrival of the range. Other unidentified objects were also spotted flying through Doritos own social posts.

A 3metre by 6metre mural was then installed at the corner of Sydney’s William Street and Crown Street, picturing an optical illusion of a giant Doritos corn chip crash landing into the building.

From 5 August, the campaign was supported by social, BVOD and national OOH placements, depicting the Doritos XXL range’s arrival from space and encouraging consumers who are daring enough to take on the bigger, bolder and crunchier chips.

“Doritos XXL is all about delivering an out of this world snacking experience so we wanted to launch the range through an ‘other-worldly’ narrative and ‘arrival’ storyline to tap into the growing popularity of the science fiction genre,” said Kathryn Miller, senior brand manager, Doritos.

“This new range takes everything people love about Doritos and turns it up a notch with bigger XXL chips, epic crunch and even bolder flavours*. We’re confident that Doritos XXL will provide the intense snacking experience that chip lovers are seeking”.

Doritos XXL range follows the limited-edition release of Doritos Coffee, which sparked nationwide buzz for combining two Australian favourites – Doritos classic corn chips and the bold aromatic taste of coffee. Described as the ultimate 3PM pick-me-up snack, Doritos Coffee is an all-in-one solution to the terrible afternoon slump that hits right when Aussies’ favourite coffee shops are closed.

