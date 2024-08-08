Campaigns

Doritos Launches Out-Of-This-World XXL Campaign

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
4 Min Read

Doritos has launched an out-of-this-world snacking experience with its brand-new Doritos XXL range in its latest integrated campaign helmed by VaynerMedia, Mango Communications and TRIO (PHD) Media.

Doritos XXL features bigger, crunchier and bolder chips* and four unique flavours- Ultimate Cheddar, Inferno Chilli & Lime, Smokehouse BBQ and Tangy Salsa.

The campaign celebrates Dorito’s mission to deliver unexpected, bold and exciting experiences by urging Aussie snackers to step outside of their ‘earthly’ comfort zone and taste the new otherworldly range with caution.

Following the announcement on 24th July that Doritos XXL would be crash landing into retailers around Australia, an influencer partnership with Rachael Evren went live, teasing the sighting of an unidentified space chip to mark the arrival of the range. Other unidentified objects were also spotted flying through Doritos own social posts.

A 3metre by 6metre mural was then installed at the corner of Sydney’s William Street and Crown Street, picturing an optical illusion of a giant Doritos corn chip crash landing into the building.

From 5 August, the campaign was supported by social, BVOD and national OOH placements, depicting the Doritos XXL range’s arrival from space and encouraging consumers who are daring enough to take on the bigger, bolder and crunchier chips.

“Doritos XXL is all about delivering an out of this world snacking experience so we wanted to launch the range through an ‘other-worldly’ narrative and ‘arrival’ storyline to tap into the growing popularity of the science fiction genre,” said Kathryn Miller, senior brand manager, Doritos.

“This new range takes everything people love about Doritos and turns it up a notch with bigger XXL chips, epic crunch and even bolder flavours*. We’re confident that Doritos XXL will provide the intense snacking experience that chip lovers are seeking”.

Doritos XXL range follows the limited-edition release of Doritos Coffee, which sparked nationwide buzz for combining two Australian favourites – Doritos classic corn chips and the bold aromatic taste of coffee. Described as the ultimate 3PM pick-me-up snack, Doritos Coffee is an all-in-one solution to the terrible afternoon slump that hits right when Aussies’ favourite coffee shops are closed.

CREDITS: 

Mural: The Alliance and Apparition 

Out of Home: QMS  

 

Brand – PepsiCo  

Tracy Hardwick – Marketing Director    

Sam O’Donnell – Marketing Manager  

Kathryn Miller – Senior Brand Manager  

Camille Norsa – Assistant Brand Manager  

  

Creative Agency – VaynerMedia Australia    

Yash Murthy, Group Creative Director  

Lehi Curtis, Senior Art Director  

Asela Marcelline, Copywriter 

Chrissie Malloch, Strategy Director 

Elyssa Markle, Senior Account Director  

Melissa Petryszyn, Senior Producer 

 

Media Agency – Trio (PHD) Media 

Jen Jones, Group Business Director 

Christine Chen, Group Investment Director 

Mikeah Irving, Senior Investment Manager 

Lucy Mckenna, Digital Manager 

Tasnia Sheikh, Account Executive 

 

PR – Mango 
Managing Director – Tabitha Fairbairn
General Manager – Angela McCann
Account Director – Natalia Katsionis
Account Manager – Renay Hung 

Related posts:

  1. EXCLUSIVE: B&T Chats With Untitled Group On The Launch Of Vibrant ‘Life In Technicolour’ Campaign For Beyond The Valley 2024
  2. Afterpay Unveils Mystery Market Activation For Afterpay Day Campaign
  3. First Nations Illustrator Jade Goodwin Designs Australia’s Love Your Bookshop Day Campaign
  4. Barcelona Tourist Board Drops “Visit” From Its Marketing Following Over-Tourism Protests
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TV Ratings (8/8/24): Australia Close To 50 Medals As B&T Staffer’s Brother Wins Silver!
Deakin University is the top spender of advertising among Australian universities.
Higher Education Sector Now Spends $175M On Advertising Led By Deakin University 
GARM Shut Down At First Sign Of Trouble In Stoush With Elon & X
Mat Baxter: ‘Google Was Never Going To Sunset Cookies…And The Industry Should Not Give A Shit’
Register Lost your password?