“Don’t Wait for Permission. Find Your Voice”: How Anna Quinn Is Redefining Power & Purpose At Are Media

With over 25 years of experience and a reputation for driving commercial growth, media transformation and people-first leadership, Anna Quinn has taken on a new challenge: leading advertising sales, creative strategy, affiliate partnerships and operations at Are Media — Australia’s leading women’s lifestyle content company.

Chatting with us ahead of B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, Quinn said that she joined Are Media because “it stands for something I care deeply about — celebrating and amplifying the voices of Australian women”.

Quinn stepped into the business as director of advertising sales at what she describes as a time of significant momentum for the business.

“As a business that predominantly speaks to women and employs a female-led workforce, it was an honour to join,” she added.

Quinn brings a combination of commercial strategy, operational rigour and deeply held values to the role. A qualified CPA with decades of experience across companies including Nine Entertainment, WPP and MAXMEDIALAB, she’s well-versed in high-performance cultures. But it’s her clarity of purpose that defines her leadership style.

“Early in my career, I didn’t even know what a glass ceiling was — until I smashed my head on it,” she recalled.

“Thankfully, there are far fewer of those moments today than there used to be. Now we have brilliant leaders like Rose Herceg at WPP and Jane Huxley at Are Media showing what’s possible at the very top.”

For Quinn, who credits mentors such as journalist Helen McCabe, Lizzie Young (CEO of CRA) and MAZMEDIALAB’s founder and CEO Lynette Phillips for showing her what inclusive leadership looks like, the mission now is to embed those principles into every part of the business.

“At Are Media, fostering inclusive strategies means making sure inclusivity is built in by design, not by default,” she said. “It’s about being intentional at every step — from planning to partnerships”.

She sees Are Media’s transformation into an omnichannel content business as a powerful opportunity for storytelling to evolve — and expand.

“Transformation isn’t just about technology or new channels,” she explained.

“It’s about unlocking new possibilities for whose stories we tell, how we tell them, and how we connect with audiences where, when and how they want. Omnichannel gives us a bigger, more flexible canvas to reflect the true diversity of modern Australia”.

That diversity isn’t just demographic — it’s also experiential. Quinn is determined to ensure women of all ages, backgrounds and identities feel seen in both content and the advertising that supports it.

“In creative and commercial strategy, it’s ensuring representation is real, not tokenistic,” she says. “One area I’m passionate about is broadening the portrayal of women — celebrating all life stages, experiences, and identities authentically”.

Her remit includes overseeing advertising partnerships for some of Australia’s most trusted and influential brands, including marie claire, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day and Home Beautiful. Ensuring these partnerships uphold the values of empowerment and authenticity is non-negotiable.

“Our brands carry deep trust with their audiences, and that trust must be protected,” she said.

“We work closely with partners to ensure their messaging aligns with the spirit of empowerment, inclusivity, and authenticity… Sometimes that means encouraging partners to challenge outdated stereotypes or take a bolder stance.”

That clarity is informed not just by instinct but by data. And it’s why she’s particularly excited about the work being done by Are Media strategist Toby Boon.

“He’s helping us uncover rich, nuanced insights that can help brands resonate more meaningfully with our audiences. It’s not just about reach; it’s about relevance, understanding, and respect — ensuring that diverse stories and experiences are celebrated, not overlooked.”

“Data is one of the most powerful assets we have — but its real value lies in how we use it,” she explained.

“Great data challenges assumptions, surfaces hidden stories, and reveals opportunities to connect more deeply and authentically. It’s not just about reach; it’s about relevance, understanding, and respect.”

But Quinn is realistic about the challenges ahead.

“True inclusion requires ongoing work, attention, and accountability,” she said.

“Another challenge is unconscious bias — in recruitment, creative, and even in how we measure success. We’ll meet these challenges by weaving DE&I into everyday decisions, embedding it into our operations, and making it a shared responsibility across the team.”

That sense of shared leadership is something she hopes to nurture through mentorship.

“At Are Media, I want to help emerging female leaders by giving them room to grow, take risks, and shine — backed by the support and belief they need to succeed,” she says. “Sometimes the best thing a leader can do is step back and let someone else step forward.”

So what does she say to the next generation of women rising through the industry?

“Don’t wait for permission. Build your network, invest in your growth, find your voice — and use it not just for yourself, but to lift others too,” Quinn said.

“The leaders who have inspired me most… all understand that power multiplies when shared. And most importantly: trust in your authentic self. That’s your greatest asset.”

With Quinn at the helm of commercial strategy and sales, Are Media is not just selling to women — it’s championing them. And under her leadership, it’s clear that inclusive, intentional, and impactful advertising isn’t just possible — it’s the future.