Domain Group Joins IAB Australia Board

IAB Australia today announced the appointment of Domain Group to the IAB Board as of October 2023Domain Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rebecca Darley, will represent the company on the Board.

CEO of IAB Australia Gai Le Roy said: “We are delighted Domain Group will be joining the Board and bringing its nuanced perspectives to the table. I am looking forward to having Bec Darley, a leading marketer with a strong understanding of digital audiences, as one of our directors identifying and driving ways to support and improve the digital advertising industry.”

Rebecca Darley commented: “Domain has been an active member of the IAB for the last 12 years and I look forward to bringing to light the complexity of digital advertising for organisations that operate in non-traditional formats, with nuanced ownership and content distribution structures.

“As a passionate advocate for the growth of our industry I’m also personally delighted to have the opportunity to support the development of talent and to demonstrate the value digital marketing delivers to business,” said Darley.

Domain Group joins fellow IAB Australia Board members Nine, Carsales, REA Group, News Corp Australia, The Guardian Australia, Google, Yahoo, Meta, Index Exchange, and Seven West Media.

Darley has more than 20 years industry experience, working across Vodafone, IKEA, CBA, and Westpac. As CMO at Domain Group she oversees a diverse portfolio including Group Marketing, Group Sustainability, the Domain Media business, and Domain’s Consumer Solutions business.  She is also Co-Chair of UnLtd.




IAB

